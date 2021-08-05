Today is Thursday, Aug. 5, the 217th day of 2021. There are 148 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 5, 1962, South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was arrested on charges of leaving the country without a passport and inciting workers to strike; it was the beginning of 27 years of imprisonment.
Also on this date:
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Adm. David G. Farragut led his fleet to victory in the Battle of Mobile Bay, Ala.
In 1921, a baseball game was broadcast for the first time as KDKA radio announcer Harold Arlin described the action between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies from Forbes Field. (The Pirates won, 8-5.)
In 1954, 24 boxers became the first inductees into the Boxing Hall of Fame, including Henry Armstrong, Gentleman Jim Corbett, Jack Dempsey, Jack Johnson, Joe Louis and John L. Sullivan.
In 1964, U.S. Navy pilot Everett Alvarez Jr. became the first American flier to be shot down and captured by North Vietnam; he was held prisoner until February 1973.
Fun fact
About 100,000 mobile phones are reportedly dropped in the toilet in the U.K. every year.
Record setters
The largest parade of alpacas consisted of 1,048 alpacas, and was achieved by Comite FEGASUR 2019 in Juliaca, Puno, Peru, on June 14, 2019.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Exemplary:” adjective; (ig-ZEM-pluh-ree). Definition: Deserving imitation, commendable; also deserving imitation because of excellence, serving as a pattern, an example, instance, illustration or warning: monitory.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Roman Gabriel is 81. Country songwriter Bobby Braddock is 81. Actor Loni Anderson is 76. Actor Erika Slezak is 75. Rock singer Rick Derringer is 74. Actor Holly Palance is 71. Pop singer Samantha Sang is 70. Rock musician Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister) is 66. Actor-singer Maureen McCormick is 65. Rock musician Pat Smear is 62. Author David Baldacci is 61. Actor Janet McTeer is 60. Country musician Mark O’Connor is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is 59. Actor Mark Strong is 58. Director-screenwriter James Gunn is 55. Actor Jonathan Silverman is 55. Country singer Terri Clark is 53. Actor Stephanie Szostak is 50. Retired MLB All-Star John Olerud is 53. Rock musician Eicca Toppinen (Apocalyptica) is 46. Actor Jesse Williams is 41. Actor Brendon Ryan Barrett is 35. Actor Meegan Warner (“TURN: Washington’s Spies”) is 30. Actor/singer Olivia Holt is 24. Actor Albert Tsai is 17. Actor Devin Trey Campbell is 13.
