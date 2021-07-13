Today is Tuesday, July 13, the 194th day of 2021. There are 171 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 13, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first Black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)
Also on this date:
In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation adopted the Northwest Ordinance, which established a government in the Northwest Territory, an area corresponding to the present-day Midwest and Upper Midwest.
In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)
In 1886, Father Edward Joseph Flanagan, the founder of Boys Town, was born in County Roscommon, Ireland.
In 1939, Frank Sinatra made his first commercial recording, “From the Bottom of My Heart” and “Melancholy Mood,” with Harry James and his Orchestra for the Brunswick label.
In 1972, George McGovern received the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Miami Beach.
In 1974, the Senate Watergate Committee proposed sweeping reforms in an effort to prevent another Watergate scandal.
Fun fact
The largest faceted gemstone in the world is a record-holding topaz that was found in Brazil and weighs almost 37,000 carats.
Riddle me this
What has a foot on each side and one in the middle?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Emprise:” noun; (em-PRYZE). Definition: An adventurous, daring, or chivalric enterprise.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Patrick Stewart is 81. Actor Harrison Ford is 79. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid is 73. Actor Didi Conn is 70. Actor Gil Birmingham is 68. Singer Louise Mandrell is 67. Former tennis player Anders Jarryd is 60. Comedian Tom Kenny is 59. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 59. Actor Kenny Johnson is 58. Actor Ken Jeong is 52. Singer Deborah Cox is 48. Actor Ashley Scott is 44. Rock musician Will Champion (Coldplay) is 43. Actor Fran Kranz is 40. Actor Aya Cash is 39. St. Actor Colton Haynes is 33. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 33. Soul singer Leon Bridges is 32.
Riddle answer: A yardstick.
