Today is Sunday, Feb. 5, the 36th day of 2023. There are 335 days left in the year.
Today in history
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 12:19 am
On Feb. 5, 2020, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump, bringing to a close the third presidential trial in American history, though a majority of senators expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. Just one Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, broke with the GOP and voted to convict.
Also on this date:
In 1811, George, the Prince of Wales, was named Prince Regent because of the mental illness of his father, Britain’s King George III.
In 1918, during World War I, the Cunard liner SS Tuscania, which was transporting about 2,000 American troops to Europe, was torpedoed by a German U-boat in the Irish Sea, resulting in the loss of more than 200 people.
In 1922, the first edition of Reader’s Digest was published.
In 1971, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell stepped onto the surface of the moon in the first of two lunar excursions.
In 1973, services were held at Arlington National Cemetery for U.S. Army Col. William B. Nolde, the last official American combat casualty before the Vietnam cease-fire took effect.
Fun fact
The average person in the U.S. spends at least 1,896 hours per year at work.
Just for laughs
Why didn’t the girl trust the ocean?
Because there was something fishy about it.
Trending words
“Challah:” noun; (HAH-luh or KHAH-luh). Definition: Egg-rich yeast-leavened bread that is usually braided or twisted before baking and is traditionally eaten by Jewish people on the Sabbath and some holidays.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Tony-winning playwright John Guare is 85. Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn is 84. Actor David Selby is 82. Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is 81. Movie director Michael Mann is 80. Rock singer Al Kooper is 79. Actor Charlotte Rampling is 77. Racing Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is 76. Actor Barbara Hershey is 75. Actor Christopher Guest is 75. Actor Tom Wilkinson is 75. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 64. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 62. Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh is 61. Actor Laura Linney is 59. Rock musician Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) is 59. World Golf Hall of Famer Jose Maria Olazabal is 57. Actor-comedian Chris Parnell is 56. Rock singer Chris Barron (Spin Doctors) is 55. Singer Bobby Brown is 54. Actor Michael Sheen is 54. Actor David Chisum is 53. Country singer Sara Evans is 52. Country singer Tyler Farr is 39. Actor-singer Darren Criss is 36. Actor Alex Brightman is 36. Actor Henry Golding is 36. Rock musician Kyle Simmons (Bastille) is 35. Actor Jeremy Sumpter is 34. Drummer Graham Sierota (Echosmith) is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “The shortest period of time lies between the minute you put some money away for a rainy day and the unexpected arrival of rain.” — Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn (1939-)
