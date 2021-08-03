Today is Tuesday, Aug. 3, the 215th day of 2021. There are 150 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 3, 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint.
Also on this date:
In 1914, Germany declared war on France at the onset of World War I.
In 1949, the National Basketball Association was formed as a merger of the Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League.
In 1972, the U.S. Senate ratified the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union. (The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)
In 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike, despite a warning from President Ronald Reagan they would be fired, which they were.
In 1993, the Senate voted 96-to-3 to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
In 2004, the Statue of Liberty pedestal in New York City reopened to the public for the first time since the 9/11 attacks.
Fun fact
The summer Olympics have been hosted on five continents by a total of 19 countries.
Riddle me this
Hands she has but does not hold, teeth she has but does not bite, feet she has but they are cold, eyes she has but without sight. Who is she?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Wherefore:” adverb; (WAIR-for). Definition: For what reason or purpose: why; therefore.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 96. Singer Tony Bennett is 95. Actor Martin Sheen is 81. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 81. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 80. Movie director John Landis is 71. Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 70. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 70. Actor Philip Casnoff is 67. Actor John C. McGinley is 62. Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 60. Actor Lisa Ann Walter is 60. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 58. Actor Isaiah Washington is 58. Actor Brigid Brannagh is 49. Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 45. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 44. Actor Evangeline Lilly is 42. Actor Mamie Gummer is 38. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 37. Actor Tanya Fischer is 36.
Riddle answer: A doll.
