Today is Saturday, Aug. 3, the 215th day of 2019. There are 150 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 3, 1972, the U.S. Senate ratified the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union. (The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)
Also on this date:
In 1492, Christopher Columbus set sail from Palos, Spain, on a voyage that took him to the present-day Americas.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint.
In 1958, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Nautilus became the first vessel to cross the North Pole underwater.
In 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike, despite a warning from President Ronald Reagan they would be fired, which they were.
Fun fact
An acersecomic is a person who has never had a haircut in their life.
They eat what?!
Fried brain sandwich is a sandwich that is generally served as sliced calves’ brains on sliced bread. They remain popular in parts of the Midwestern United States.
Trending words
“Importune:” verb; (im·por·tune). Definition: To press or urge with troublesome persistence, to request or beg for urgently or to annoy; trouble.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 94. Singer Tony Bennett is 93. Actor Martin Sheen is 79. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 79. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 78. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 78. Rock musician B.B. Dickerson is 70. Movie director John Landis is 69. Actress JoMarie Payton is 69. Actor Jay North (TV: “Dennis the Menace”) is 68. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 68. Actor Philip Casnoff is 65. Actor John C. McGinley is 60. Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 58. Actress Lisa Ann Walter is 58. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 56. Rock singer-musician Ed Roland (Collective Soul) is 56. Actor Isaiah Washington is 56. Country musician Dean Sams (Lonestar) is 53. Rock musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) is 49. Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 48. Actress Brigid Brannagh is 47. Actor Michael Ealy is 46. Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 43. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 42. Actress Evangeline Lilly is 40. Actress Mamie Gummer is 36. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 35. Country singer Whitney Duncan is 35. Actor Jon Foster is 35. Actress Georgina Haig is 34. Singer Holly Arnstein (Dream) is 34. Actress Tanya Fischer is 34. Pop-rock musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) is 34. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.