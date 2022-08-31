Today is Wednesday, Aug. 31, the 243rd day of 2022. There are 122 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Wednesday, Aug. 31, the 243rd day of 2022. There are 122 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 31, 2010, President Barack Obama ended the U.S. combat mission in Iraq, declaring no victory after seven years of bloodshed and telling those divided over the war in his country and around the world: “It is time to turn the page.”
Also on this date:
In 1881, the first U.S. tennis championships (for men only) began in Newport, Rhode Island.
In 1886, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.3 devastated Charleston, S.C., killing at least 60 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In 1962, the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago became independent of British colonial rule.
In 1980, Poland’s Solidarity labor movement was born with an agreement signed in Gdansk that ended a 17-day-old strike.
In 1992, white separatist Randy Weaver surrendered to authorities in Naples, Idaho, ending an 11-day siege by federal agents that had claimed the lives of Weaver’s wife, son and a deputy U.S. marshal. (Weaver was acquitted of murder and all other charges in connection with the confrontation; he was convicted of failing to appear for trial on firearms charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison but given credit for 14 months he’d already served.)
Fun fact
There are flowers that smell like chocolate, including the Chocolate Daisy and Chocolate Cosmos.
That’s punny
Why couldn’t the pirate finish the alphabet?
He got lost at C.
Trending words
“Devolve:” verb; (dih-VAHLV). Definition: To gradually go from an advanced state to a less advanced state, or to pass something, such as responsibility or power, from one person or group to another person or group at a lower level of authority.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Rock musician Jerry Allison (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 83. Actor Jack Thompson is 82. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 77. Singer Van Morrison is 77. Rock musician Rudolf Schenker (The Scorpions) is 74. Actor Richard Gere is 73. Actor Stephen Henderson is 73. Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 67. Rock singer Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze) is 65. Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s) is 65. Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 63. R&B musician Larry Waddell (Mint Condition) is 59. Actor Jaime P. Gomez is 57. Rock musician Jeff Russo (Tonic) is 53. Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 52. Actor Zack Ward is 52. Golfer Padraig Harrington is 51. Actor Chris Tucker is 50. Actor Sara Ramirez is 47. R&B singer Tamara (Trina & Tamara) is 45.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.