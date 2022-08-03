Today is Wednesday, Aug. 3, the 215th day of 2022. There are 150 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 3, 2019, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, leaving 22 people dead; prosecutors said Patrick Crusius targeted Mexicans in hopes of scaring Latinos into leaving the U.S., and that he had outlined the plot in a screed published online shortly before the attack. (A man who was wounded in the shooting died in April 2020 after months in the hospital, raising the death toll to 23. Crusius has pleaded not guilty to state murder charges; he also faces federal hate crime and gun charges.)
Also on this date:
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint.
In 1949, the National Basketball Association was formed as a merger of the Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League.
In 1966, comedian Lenny Bruce, whose raunchy brand of satire and dark humor landed him in trouble with the law, was found dead in his Los Angeles home; he was 40 years old.
In 1993, the Senate voted 96-to-three to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Fun fact
An estimated 16 million thunderstorms occur on Earth every year.
That’s punny
What does the painter do when he gets cold?
He puts on another coat.
Trending words
“Ineffable:” adjective; (in-EFF-uh-bul). Definition: Something that is indescribable or unspeakable and that cannot be expressed in words; things which are taboo and are not to be uttered.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 97. Singer Tony Bennett is 96. Actor Martin Sheen is 82. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 82. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 81. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 81. Movie director John Landis is 72. Actor JoMarie Payton is 72. Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 71. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 71. Actor Philip Casnoff is 68. Actor John C. McGinley is 63. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 59. Rock singer-musician Ed Roland (Collective Soul) is 59. Actor Isaiah Washington is 59. Country musician Dean Sams (Lonestar) is 56. Rock musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) is 52. Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 51. Actor Brigid Brannagh is 50. Actor Michael Ealy is 49. Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 46. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 45. Actor Evangeline Lilly is 43. Actor Mamie Gummer is 39. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 38. Country singer Whitney Duncan is 38. Actor Jon Foster is 38. Pop-rock musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) is 37. Rapper Shelley FKA DRAM is 34.
