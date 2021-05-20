Today is Thursday, May 20, the 140th day of 2021. There are 225 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 20, 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field on Long Island, N.Y., aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic solo flight to France.
Also on this date:
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Homestead Act, which was intended to encourage settlements west of the Mississippi River by making federal land available for farming.
In 1932, Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland to become the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. (Because of weather and equipment problems, Earhart set down in Northern Ireland instead of her intended destination, France.)
In 1956, the United States exploded the first airborne hydrogen bomb over Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.
In 1959, nearly 5,000 Japanese-Americans had their U.S. citizenships restored after choosing to renounce them during World War II.
In 1961, a white mob attacked a busload of Freedom Riders in Montgomery, Ala., prompting the federal government to send in U.S. marshals to restore order.
In 1985, Radio Marti, operated by the U.S. government, began broadcasting; Cuba responded by attempting to jam its signal.
Fun fact
A group of owls is called a parliament.
Record setters
Aaron Fotheringham earned his first Guinness World Records certificate in 2008 for landing the first wheelchair backflip.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Peruse:” verb; (puh-ROOZ). Definition: To examine or consider with attention and in detail, study, or to look over or through in a casual or cursory manner; to read over in an attentive or leisurely manner.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Actor-author James McEachin is 91. Actor Anthony Zerbe is 85. Actor David Proval is 79. Singer-actor Cher is 75. Actor-comedian Dave Thomas is 73. Rock musician Warren Cann is 71. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, is 70. Former New York Gov. David Paterson is 67. Delaware Gov. John Carney is 65. Actor Dean Butler is 65. TV-radio personality Ron Reagan is 63. Rock musician Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Go’s) is 63. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 62. Singer Susan Cowsill is 62. Actor John Billingsley is 61. Actor Tony Goldwyn is 61. Singer Nick Heyward is 60. TV personality Ted Allen is 56. Actor Mindy Cohn is 55. Rock musician Tom Gorman (Belly) is 55. Actor Gina Ravera is 55. Actor Timothy Olyphant is 53. Former race car driver Tony Stewart is 50. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 49. Actor Daya Vaidya is 48. Actor Matt Czuchry is 44. Actor Angela Goethals is 44. Actor-singer Naturi Naughton is 37. Country singer Jon Pardi is 36.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.