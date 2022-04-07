Today is Thursday, April 7, the 97th day of 2022. There are 268 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 7, 1984, the Census Bureau reported Los Angeles had overtaken Chicago as the nation’s “second city” in terms of population.
Also on this date:
In 1915, jazz singer-songwriter Billie Holiday, also known as “Lady Day,” was born in Philadelphia.
In 1922, the Teapot Dome scandal had its beginnings as Interior Secretary Albert B. Fall signed a secret deal to lease U.S. Navy petroleum reserves in Wyoming and California to his friends, oilmen Harry F. Sinclair and Edward L. Doheny, in exchange for cash gifts.
In 1945, during World War II, American planes intercepted and effectively destroyed a Japanese fleet, which included the battleship Yamato, that was headed to Okinawa on a suicide mission.
In 1949, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “South Pacific” opened on Broadway.
In 1957, shortly after midnight, the last of New York’s electric trolleys completed its final run from Queens to Manhattan.
In 1959, a referendum in Oklahoma repealed the state’s ban on alcoholic beverages.
Fun fact
The first successfully cloned mule was named Idaho Gem, born in May 2003.
Record setters
The Great Barrier Reef off Queensland, north-eastern Australia, is 1,260 miles in length, and the holds the world record for longest reef.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Salient:” adjective; (SAIL-yunt). Definition: Standing out conspicuously, being prominent or of notable significance.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Bobby Bare is 87. R&B singer Charlie Thomas (The Drifters) is 85. Former California Gov. Jerry Brown is 84. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 83. Actor Roberta Shore is 79. Singer Patricia Bennett (The Chiffons) is 75. Singer John Oates is 74. Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels is 73. Singer Janis Ian is 71. Country musician John Dittrich is 71. Actor Jackie Chan is 68. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett is 68. Actor Russell Crowe is 58. Christian/jazz singer Mark Kibble (Take 6) is 58. Actor Bill Bellamy is 57. Rock musician Dave “Yorkie” Palmer (Space) is 57. Rock musician Charlie Hall (The War on Drugs) is 48. Former football player-turned-analyst Tiki Barber is 47. Actor Heather Burns is 47. Christian rock singer-musician John Cooper (Skillet) is 47. Actor Kevin Alejandro is 46. Retired baseball infielder Adrian Beltre is 43. Actor Sian Clifford is 40. Rock musician Ben McKee (Imagine Dragons) is 37. Christian rock singer Tauren Wells is 36. Actor Ed Speleers is 34.
