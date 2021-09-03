Today is Friday, Sept. 3, the 246th day of 2021. There are 119 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 3, 1939, Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand declared war on Germany, two days after the Nazi invasion of Poland; in a radio address, Britain’s King George VI said, “With God’s help, we shall prevail.” The same day, a German U-boat torpedoed and sank the British liner SS Athenia about 250 miles off the Irish coast, killing more than 100 out of the 1,400 or so people on board.
Also on this date:
In 1783, representatives of the United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Paris, which officially ended the Revolutionary War.
In 1943, Allied forces invaded Italy during World War II, the same day Italian officials signed a secret armistice with the Allies.
In 1976, America’s Viking 2 lander touched down on Mars to take the first close-up, color photographs of the red planet’s surface.
In 1978, Pope John Paul I was installed as the 264th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.
In 1995, the online auction site eBay was founded in San Jose, Calif., by Pierre Omidyar under the name “AuctionWeb.”
Fun fact
A teratoma is a tumor made up of several different types of tissue, including hair, muscle, teeth or bone.
Fitness factoids
1. You don’t have to fall asleep to get benefits from a nap: even if you spend 20 minutes just lying down with your eyes closed, you can lower your blood pressure.
2. According to researchers at the University of California-Berkeley, the best time to take a nap is right in the middle of your wake cycle.
3. The “coffee nap” (drinking a cup of coffee, then immediately going to sleep for 20 minutes) is one of the most effective ways to rebound your energy levels.
Trending words
“Doff:” verb; (DAHF). Definition: To take off or remove (a hat or a piece of clothing).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Pauline Collins is 81. Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 79. Actor Valerie Perrine is 78. Rock musician Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) is 73. Rock guitarist Steve Jones (The Sex Pistols) is 66. Actor Steve Schirripa is 64. Actor Holt McCallany is 57. Rock singer-musician Todd Lewis is 56. Actor Costas Mandylor is 56. Actor Charlie Sheen is 56. Singer Jennifer Paige is 48. Dance-rock musician Redfoo is 46. Actor Ashley Jones is 45. Actor Nichole Hiltz is 43. Actor Joel Johnstone is 43. Actor Nick Wechsler is 43. Rock musician Tomo Milicevic (30 Seconds to Mars) is 42. Bluegrass musician Darren Nicholson (Balsam Range) is 38. Actor Christine Woods is 38. Actor Garrett Hedlund is 37. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White is 35. Hip-hop singer August Alsina is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com