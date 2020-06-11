Today is Thursday, June 11, the 163rd day of 2020. There are 203 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 11, 1776, the Continental Congress formed a committee to draft a Declaration of Independence calling for freedom from Britain.
Also on this date:
In 1770, Captain James Cook, commander of the British ship Endeavour, “discovered” the Great Barrier Reef off Australia by running onto it.
In 1864, German composer Richard Strauss was born in Munich.
In 1936, Kansas Gov. Alfred “Alf” Landon was nominated for president at the Republican national convention in Cleveland.
In 1947, the government announced the end of sugar rationing for households and “institutional users” (e.g., restaurants and hotels) as of midnight.
In 1955, in motor racing’s worst disaster, more than 80 people were killed during the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France when two of the cars collided and crashed into spectators.
In 1962, three prisoners at Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay staged an escape, leaving the island on a makeshift raft; they were never found or heard from again.
In 1970, the United States presence in Libya came to an end as the last detachment left Wheelus Air Base. (The anniversary of this event is celebrated as a holiday in Libya.)
Fun fact
Without saliva, humans are unable to taste food.
Record setters
Antonio Monteiro has 20,139 games in his home in Richmond. Ranging from games for consoles from second, to eighth generation, his collection is so big it took eight days to count before he received the record of the world’s largest videogame collection.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Capricious:” adjective; (kuh-PRISH-us). Definition: Governed or characterized by caprice: impulsive, unpredictable.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Comedian Johnny Brown is 83. Singer Joey Dee is 80. Actor Roscoe Orman is 76. Actress Adrienne Barbeau is 75. Rock musician Frank Beard (ZZ Top) is 71. Animal rights activist Ingrid Newkirk is 71. Singer Graham Russell (Air Supply) is 70. Rock singer Donnie Van Zant is 68. Actor Peter Bergman is 67. Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana is 64. Actor Hugh Laurie is 61. TV personality Mehmet Oz, M.D., is 60. Singer Gioia Bruno (Expose) is 57. Rock musician Dan Lavery (Tonic) is 54. Country singer-songwriter Bruce Robison is 54. Actress Clare Carey is 53. Actor Peter Dinklage is 51. Country musician Smilin’ Jay McDowell is 51. Actor Lenny Jacobson is 46. Actor Joshua Jackson is 42. Christian rock musician Ryan Shrout is 40. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 34.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.