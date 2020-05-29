Today is Friday, May 29, the 150th day of 2020. There are 216 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 29, 1988, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened their historic summit in Moscow.
Also on this date:
In 1765, Patrick Henry denounced the Stamp Act before Virginia’s House of Burgesses.
In 1914, the Canadian ocean liner RMS Empress of Ireland sank in the St. Lawrence River in eastern Quebec after colliding with the Norwegian cargo ship SS Storstad; of the 1,477 people on board the Empress of Ireland, 1,012 died. (The Storstad sustained only minor damage.)
In 1917, the 35th president of the United States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, was born in Brookline, Mass.
In 1953, Mount Everest was conquered as Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tensing Norgay of Nepal became the first climbers to reach the summit.
In 1954, English runner Diane Leather became the first woman to run a sub-five-minute mile, finishing in 4:59.6 during the Midland Championships in Birmingham.
In 1973, Tom Bradley was elected the first black mayor of Los Angeles, defeating incumbent Sam Yorty.
Fun fact
More than 2 billion people in the world live in deserts and drylands.
Fitness factoids
1. The average person walks about 7,500 steps per day.
2. You use 200 muscles to take a single step forward.
3. When you run, the pressure on your feet is equal to about 3-4 times your body weight.
Trending words
“Cowcatcher:” noun; (KOW-ketch-er). Definition: An inclined frame on the front of a railroad locomotive for throwing obstacles off the track.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent is 82. Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser is 81. Actor Helmut Berger is 76. Rock singer Gary Brooker (Procol Harum) is 75. Actor Anthony Geary is 73. Actor Cotter Smith is 71. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 70. Movie composer Danny Elfman is 67. Singer LaToya Jackson is 64. Actor Ted Levine is 63. Actress Annette Bening is 62. Actor Rupert Everett is 61. Actor Adrian Paul is 61. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 59. Actress Lisa Whelchel is 57. Actress Tracey Bregman is 57. Rock musician Noel Gallagher is 53. Singer Jayski McGowan (Quad City DJ’s) is 53. Actor Anthony Azizi is 51. Rock musician Chan Kinchla (Blues Traveler) is 51. Actress Laverne Cox is 48. Rock musician Mark Lee (Third Day) is 47. Singer Melanie Brown (Spice Girls) is 45. Rapper Playa Poncho is 45. Latin singer Fonseca is 41. Actor Justin Chon (“Deception”; “Dr. Ken”) is 39. NBA player Carmelo Anthony is 36. Actor Billy Flynn is 35. Actor Blake Foster is 35. Actress Riley Keough is 31. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith is 31. Actress Kristen Alderson is 29. Actress Lorelei Linklater is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.