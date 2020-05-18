Today is Monday, May 18, the 139th day of 2020. There are 227 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 18, 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington exploded, leaving 57 people dead or missing.
Also on this date:
In 1863, the Siege of Vicksburg began during the Civil War, ending July 4 with a Union victory.
In 1896, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Plessy v. Ferguson, endorsed “separate but equal” racial segregation, a concept renounced 58 years later by Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.
In 1910, Halley’s Comet passed by earth, brushing it with its tail.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure creating the Tennessee Valley Authority.
In 1934, Congress approved, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed, the so-called “Lindbergh Act,” providing for the death penalty in cases of interstate kidnapping.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces occupied Monte Cassino in Italy after a four-month struggle with Axis troops.
Fun fact
On the Northwest tip of New Zealand’s North island is 90 Mile Beach. The beach is officially a public highway, but is only 55 miles long.
These three tweets
1. [Before humans were invented.]
Animals: “This is nice.”
@TommyRainmaker
2. “Well I guess I better get ready for work.” [Gets out of bed.] “OK, I’m ready.”
@SardonicTart
3. Hear me out: A leaf blower, but for people.
@I_Bl33d_Purple
Trending words
“Flotsam:” noun; (FLAHT-sum). Definition: Floating wreckage of a ship or its cargo; a floating population (as of emigrants or castaways). Definition 2: Miscellaneous or unimportant material, debris or remains.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Priscilla Pointer is 96. Actor Robert Morse is 89. Actor Dwayne Hickman is 65. Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson is 82. Actress Candice Azzara is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 74. Country singer Joe Bonsall (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 72. Rock musician Rick Wakeman (Yes) is 71. Actor James Stephens is 69. Country singer George Strait is 68. Contemporary Christian musician Barry Graul (MercyMe) is 59. Singer-actress Martika is 51. Comedian-writer Tina Fey is 50. Rock singer Jack Johnson is 45. Country singer David Nail is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Darryl Allen (Mista) is 40. Actor Matt Long is 40. Actor Allen Leech is 39. Actor Spencer Breslin is 28. Actress Violett Beane is 24.
