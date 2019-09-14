Today is Saturday, Sept. 14, the 257th day of 2019. There are 108 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 14, 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem “Defence of Fort McHenry” (later “The Star-Spangled Banner”) after witnessing the American flag flying over the Maryland fort following a night of British naval bombardment during the War of 1812.
Also on this date:
- In 1812, Napoleon Bonaparte’s troops entered Moscow following the Battle of Borodino to find the Russian city largely abandoned and parts set ablaze.
- In 1847, during the Mexican-American War, U.S. forces under Gen. Winfield Scott took control of Mexico City.
- In 1861, the first naval engagement of the Civil War took place as the USS Colorado attacked and sank the Confederate private schooner Judah off Pensacola, Fla.
- In 1901, President William McKinley died in Buffalo, N.Y., of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin; Vice President Theodore Roosevelt succeeded him.
- In 1954, the Soviet Union detonated a 40-kiloton atomic test weapon.
Fun fact
In early American tradition, a red door meant “welcome.”
They eat what?!
Natto is a Japanese dish made of fermented soy beans.
Trending words
“Olfactory:” adjective; (ol·fac·to·ry). Definition: Of or relating to the sense of smell.
-- Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Zoe Caldwell is 86. Actor Walter Koenig is 83. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 79. Singer-actress Joey Heatherton is 75. Actor Sam Neill is 72. Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na) is 72. Actor Robert Wisdom is 66. Rock musician Steve Berlin (Los Lobos) is 64. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 63. Actress Mary Crosby is 60. Singer Morten Harket (a-ha) is 60. Country singer John Berry is 60. Actress Melissa Leo is 59. Actress Faith Ford is 55. Actor Jamie Kaler is 55. Actress Michelle Stafford is 54. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is 54. Rock musician Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) is 53. Actor Dan Cortese is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Mark Hall is 50. Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 50. Actor Ben Garant is 49. Rock musician Craig Montoya (Tri Polar) is 49. Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 48. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 46. Rapper Nas is 46. Actor Austin Basis is 43. Country singer Danielle Peck is 41. Pop singer Ayo is 39. Chef/TV personality Katie Lee is 38. Actor Sebastian Sozzi is 37. Actor Adam Lamberg is 35. Singer Alex Clare is 34. Actor Chad Duell (“General Hospital”) is 32. Actress Jessica Brown Findlay is 32. Actor-singer Logan Henderson is 30. Actress Emma Kenney is 20.
