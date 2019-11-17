Today is Sunday, Nov. 17, the 321st day of 2019. There are 44 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 17, 1800, Congress held its first session in the partially completed U.S. Capitol building.
Also on this date:
In 1558, Elizabeth I acceded to the English throne upon the death of her half-sister, Queen Mary, beginning a 44-year reign.
In 1869, the Suez Canal opened in Egypt.
In 1889, the Union Pacific Railroad Co. began direct, daily railroad service between Chicago and Portland, Ore., as well as Chicago and San Francisco.
In 1970, the Soviet Union landed an unmanned, remote-controlled vehicle on the moon, the Lunokhod 1.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon told Associated Press managing editors in Orlando, Fla.: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook.”
Fun fact
The Colombian river Cano Cristales is commonly called the River of Five Colors, or Liquid Rainbow, because of its striking colors.
Just for laughs
My neighbor texted me, “I just made synonym buns!”
I texted back, “You mean like grammar use to make?”
I haven’t heard from her since.
Trending words
“Aphorism:” noun; (AF-uh-riz-um). Definition: A concise statement of a principle, a terse formulation of a truth or sentiment: adage, or an ingeniously terse style of expression.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., is 85. Rock musician Gerry McGee (The Ventures) is 82. Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 81. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio is 78. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 77. Actress Lauren Hutton is 76. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 75. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 75. Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver is 75. Movie director Roland Joffe is 74. Actor Stephen Root is 68. Rock musician Jim Babjak (The Smithereens) is 62. Actress Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 61. Actor William Moses is 60. Entertainer RuPaul is 59. Gospel musician Joey Williams is 57. Actor Dylan Walsh is 56. Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is 55. Actress Sophie Marceau is 53. Actress-model Daisy Fuentes is 53. Blues singer/musician Tab Benoit is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition; Bell Biv DeVoe) is 52. Rock musician Ben Wilson (Blues Traveler) is 52. Actor David Ramsey is 48. Actor Leonard Roberts is 47. Actress Leslie Bibb is 46. Actor Brandon Call is 43. Country singer Aaron Lines is 42. Actress Rachel McAdams is 41. Rock musician Isaac Hanson (Hanson) is 39. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun is 36. Actor Justin Cooper is 31. Musician Reid Perry (The Band Perry) is 31. Actress Raquel Castro is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.