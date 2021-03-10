Today is Wednesday, March 10, the 69th day of 2021. There are 296 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On March 10, 1864, President Abraham Lincoln assigned Ulysses S. Grant, who had just received his commission as lieutenant-general, to the command of the Armies of the United States.
Also on this date:
In 1848, the U.S. Senate ratified the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, which ended the Mexican-American War.
In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: “Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you” from the next room of Bell’s Boston laboratory.
In 1913, former slave, abolitionist and Underground Railroad “conductor” Harriet Tubman died in Auburn, N.Y.; she was in her 90s.
Fun fact
On average, a person says 4,800 words in 24 hours.
That’s punny
My son asked me, “What does déjà vu mean?”
I said, “I have a feeling you asked me this before.”
Trending words
“Luminary:” noun; (LOO-muh-nair-ee). Definition: A person of prominence or brilliant achievement, or a body that gives light; especially: one of the celestial bodies.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Talk show host Ralph Emery is 88. Bluegrass/country singer-musician Norman Blake is 83. Actor Chuck Norris is 81. Playwright David Rabe is 81. Singer Dean Torrence (Jan and Dean) is 81. Actor Katharine Houghton (“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”) is 79. Actor Richard Gant is 77. Rock musician Tom Scholz (Boston) is 74. TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”) is 72. Actor Aloma Wright is 71. Blues musician Ronnie Earl (Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters) is 68. Producer-director-writer Paul Haggis is 68. Alt-country/rock musician Gary Louris is 66. Actor Shannon Tweed is 64. Pop/jazz singer Jeanie Bryson is 63. Actor Sharon Stone is 63. Rock musician Gail Greenwood is 61. Magician Lance Burton is 61. Movie producer Scott Gardenhour is 60. Actor Jasmine Guy is 59. Rock musician Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam) is 58. Music producer Rick Rubin is 58. Britain’s Prince Edward is 57. Rock singer Edie Brickell is 55. Actor Stephen Mailer is 55. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez is 53. Actor Paget Brewster is 52. Actor Jon Hamm is 50. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 49. Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 47. Rock musician Jerry Horton (Papa Roach) is 46. Actor Jeff Branson is 44. Singer Robin Thicke is 44. Actor Bree Turner is 44. Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller is 44. Actor Thomas Middleditch is 39. Country singer Carrie Underwood is 38. Actor Olivia Wilde is 37. R&B singer Emeli Sande is 34. Country musician Jared Hampton (LANCO) is 30. Actor Emily Osment is 29.
