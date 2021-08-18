Today is Wednesday, Aug. 18, the 230th day of 2021. There are 135 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 18, 1894, Congress established the Bureau of Immigration.
Also on this date:
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was ratified as Tennessee became the 36th state to approve it.
In 1954, during the Eisenhower administration, Assistant Secretary of Labor James Ernest Wilkins became the first Black official to attend a meeting of the president’s Cabinet as he sat in for Labor Secretary James P. Mitchell.
In 1958, the novel “Lolita” by Vladimir Nabokov was first published in New York by G.P. Putnam’s Sons, almost three years after it was originally published in Paris.
In 1963, James Meredith became the first Black student to graduate from the University of Mississippi.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, N.Y., wound to a close after three nights with a mid-morning set by Jimi Hendrix.
In 1983, Hurricane Alicia slammed into the Texas coast, leaving 21 dead and causing more than a billion dollars’ worth of damage.
Fun fact
There are eagles printed on all U.S. currency.
That’s punny
Why did the cyclops stop teaching at school?
Because he only had one pupil.
Trending words
“Undulant:” adjective; (UN-juh-lunt). Definition: The rise and fall of waves, or things that move or have a form like waves.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 94. Movie director Roman Polanski is 88. Actor-director Robert Redford is 85. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 79. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 78. R&B singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 76. Rock musician Dennis Elliott is 71. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 69. Actor Denis Leary is 64. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 63. Former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is 60. ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 60. The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, is 59. Actor Adam Storke is 59. Actor Craig Bierko is 57. Rock singer-musician Zac Maloy (The Nixons) is 53. Rock singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 52. Rapper Masta Killa (Wu-Tang Clan) is 52. Actor Christian Slater is 52. Actor Edward Norton is 52. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 51. Actor Kaitlin Olson is 46. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 45. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg (“Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Country musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) is 42. Actor Mika Boorem is 34. Actor Maia Mitchell is 28. Actor Madelaine Petsch is 27. Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 26.
