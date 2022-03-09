Today is Wednesday, March 9, the 68th day of 2022. There are 297 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 9, 1933, Congress, called into special session by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, began its “hundred days” of enacting New Deal legislation.
Also on this date:
In 1796, the future emperor of the French, Napoleon Bonaparte, married Josephine de Beauharnais. (The couple later divorced.)
In 1841, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v. The Amistad, ruled 7-1 in favor of a group of illegally enslaved Africans who were captured off the U.S. coast after seizing control of a Spanish schooner, La Amistad; the justices ruled that the Africans should be set free.
In 1862, during the Civil War, the ironclads USS Monitor and CSS Virginia (formerly USS Merrimac) clashed for five hours to a draw at Hampton Roads, Va.
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. B-29 bombers began launching incendiary bomb attacks against Tokyo, resulting in an estimated 100,000 deaths.
Fun fact
U.S. nuclear-powered submarines can go faster than 23 miles per hour, which is 20 knots (nautical miles per hour) underwater.
That’s punny
Got a parking ticket yesterday. Not sure why. The sign said fine for parking.
Trending words
“Milieu:” noun; (meel-YOO). Definition: The physical or social setting in which something occurs or develops; environment.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Sen. James L. Buckley, Conservative-N.Y., is 99. Actor Joyce Van Patten is 88. Country singer Mickey Gilley is 86. Actor Trish Van Devere is 81. Singer-musician John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 80. Singer Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere and the Raiders) is 80. Former ABC anchorman Charles Gibson is 79. Rock musician Robin Trower is 77. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 74. Country musician Jimmie Fadden (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74. Actor Jaime Lyn Bauer is 73. Magazine editor Michael Kinsley is 71. TV newscaster Faith Daniels is 65. Actor Linda Fiorentino is 64. Actor Tom Amandes is 63. Actor-director Lonny Price is 63. Country musician Rusty Hendrix (Confederate Railroad) is 62. Actor Juliette Binoche is 58. Rock musician Robert Sledge (Ben Folds Five) is 54. Rock musician Shannon Leto (30 Seconds to Mars) is 52. Rapper C-Murder (AKA C-Miller) is 51. Actor Emmanuel Lewis is 51. Actor Jean Louisa Kelly is 50. Actor Kerr Smith is 50. Actor Oscar Isaac is 43. Comedian Jordan Klepper (“The Daily Show”) is 43. Rapper Chingy is 42. NHL defenseman Brent Burns is 37. Actor Brittany Snow is 36. Rapper Bow Wow is 35. Rapper YG is 32. Actor Cierra Ramirez is 27. U.S. Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast Sunisa Lee is 19.
