Today is Saturday, July 27, the 208th day of 2019. There are 157 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On July 27, 1909, during the first official test of the U.S. Army’s first airplane, Orville Wright flew himself and a passenger, Lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Va., for one hour and 12 minutes.
Also on this date:
In 1794, French revolutionary leader Maximilien Robespierre was overthrown and placed under arrest; he was executed the following day.
In 1861, Union Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan took command of the Army of the Potomac during the Civil War.
In 1866, Cyrus W. Field finished laying out the first successful underwater telegraph cable between North America and Europe (a previous cable in 1858 burned out after only a few weeks’ use).
In 1960, Vice President Richard M. Nixon was nominated for president on the first ballot at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed the Kerner Commission to assess the causes of urban rioting, the same day black militant H. Rap Brown told a news conference in Washington that violence was “as American as cherry pie.”
They eat what?!
Crocodile meat is consumed by locals in Australia.
Fun fact
Tic Tacs got their name from the sound they make when they are tossed around in their container.
Trending words
“Exculpate:” verb; (ex·cul·pate). Definition: To clear from alleged fault or guilt.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
TV producer Norman Lear is 97. Sportscaster Irv Cross is 80. Actor John Pleshette is 77. Actress-director Betty Thomas is 72. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 71. Singer Maureen McGovern is 70. Actress Janet Eilber is 68. Rock musician Tris Imboden (formerly with Chicago) is 68. Actress Roxanne Hart is 65. Country musician Duncan Cameron is 63. Comedian-actress-writer Carol Leifer is 63. Comedian Bill Engvall is 62. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 57. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 52. Rock singer Juliana Hatfield is 52. Actor Julian McMahon is 51. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is 49. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 47. Rock musician Abe Cunningham is 46. Singer-songwriter Pete Yorn is 45. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 44. Actor Seamus Dever is 43. Actress Martha Madison is 42. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is 42. Actress/comedian Heidi Gardner is 36. Actor Blair Redford is 36. Actress Taylor Schilling is 35. MLB All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer is 35. Singer Cheyenne Kimball is 29. Golfer Jordan Spieth is 26. Actress Alyvia Alyn Lind is 12.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.