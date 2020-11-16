Today is Monday, Nov. 16, the 321st day of 2020. There are 45 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 16, 1933, the United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations.
Also on this date:
In 1776, British troops captured Fort Washington in New York during the American Revolution.
In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state of the union.
In 1960, Academy Award-winning actor Clark Gable died in Los Angeles at age 59.
In 1982, an agreement was announced in the 57th day of a strike by National Football League players.
In 1991, former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards won a landslide victory in his bid to return to office, defeating State Rep. David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader.
In 2004, President George W. Bush picked National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice to be his new secretary of state, succeeding Colin Powell.
Fun fact
The largest doughnut ever made was an American-style jelly doughnut weighing 3,739 lbs. It was 16 feet in diameter and 16 inches high in the center. It was made by two bakeries in Utica, N.Y., on Jan. 21, 1993.
These three tweets
1. Netflix: Are your kids still watching?
Me: [Clicks “Continue Raising My Children.”]
@aotakeo
2. “I love you, let me stand on your larynx.” — Cats
@SarcasticSadOne
3. Coronavirus explained in craft terms: You and nine friends are crafting. One is using glitter. How many projects have glitter?
@coastal_eddyLB
Trending words
“Abnegate:” verb; (AB-nih-gayt). Definition: Deny, renounce, surrender and relinquish.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Clu Gulager is 92. Journalist Elizabeth Drew is 85. Actor Joanna Pettet is 78. Actor Steve Railsback is 75. Actor David Leisure is 70. Actor Miguel Sandoval is 69. Actor Marg Helgenberger is 62. Rock musician Mani is 58. Country singer-musician Keith Burns (Trick Pony) is 57. Former MLB All-Star pitcher Dwight Gooden is 56. Actor Harry Lennix is 56. Actor Lisa Bonet is 53. Actor Tammy Lauren is 52. Actor Martha Plimpton is 50. Actor Michael Irby is 48. Actor Missi Pyle is 48. Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul is 43. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 43. Pop singer Trevor Penick is 41. Former NBA player Amare Stoudemire is 38. Actor Kimberly J. Brown is 36. Actor-comedian Pete Davidson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 27. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.