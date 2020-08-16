Today is Sunday, Aug. 16, the 229th day of 2020. There are 137 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 16, 1987, 156 people were killed when Northwest Airlines Flight 255 crashed while trying to take off from Detroit; the sole survivor was 4-year-old Cecelia Cichan.
Also on this date:
In 1777, American forces won the Battle of Bennington in what was considered a turning point of the Revolutionary War.
In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln issued Proclamation 86, which prohibited the states of the Union from engaging in commercial trade with states that were in rebellion — i.e., the Confederacy.
In 1920, Ray Chapman of the Cleveland Indians was struck in the head by a pitch thrown by Carl Mays of the New York Yankees; Chapman died the following morning.
In 1948, baseball legend Babe Ruth died in New York at age 53.
In 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn., at age 42.
Fun fact
Heart attacks are more likely to happen on a Monday.
Just for laughs
What did the pirate say when he turned 80?
“Aye Matey.”
Trending words
“Ferret:” verb; (FAIR-ut). Definition: To hunt game with ferrets, to drive out of a hiding place, or to find and bring to light by searching.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Ann Blyth is 92. Actor Gary Clarke is 87. Actor Julie Newmar is 87. Actor-singer Ketty Lester is 86. Actor John Standing is 86. College Football Hall of Famer and NFL player Bill Glass is 85. Actor Anita Gillette is 84. Country singer Billy Joe Shaver is 81. Movie director Bruce Beresford is 80. Actor Bob Balaban is 75. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 75. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 74. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 72. Actor Marshall Manesh is 70. Actor Reginald VelJohnson is 68. Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 67. Movie director James Cameron is 66. Actor Jeff Perry is 65. Rock musician Tim Farriss (INXS) is 63. Actor Laura Innes is 63. Singer Madonna is 62. Actor Angela Bassett is 62. Actor Timothy Hutton is 60. Actor Steve Carell is 58. Former tennis player Jimmy Arias is 56. Actor-singer Donovan Leitch is 53. Actor Andy Milder is 52. Actor Seth Peterson is 50. Country singer Emily Robison (The Chicks) is 48. Actor George Stults is 45. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 40. Actor Cam Gigandet is 38. Actor Agnes Bruckner is 35. Singer-musician Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) is 35. Actor Cristin Milioti is 35. Actor Shawn Pyfrom is 34. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 34. Actor Okieriete Onaodowan is 33. Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & Shay) is 33. Actor Kevin G. Schmidt is 32. Actor Rumer Willis is 32. Actor Parker Young is 32. Actor Cameron Monaghan is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.