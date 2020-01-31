Today is Friday, Jan. 31, the 31st day of 2020. There are 335 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 31, 1958, the United States entered the Space Age with its first successful launch of a satellite, Explorer 1, from Cape Canaveral.
Also on this date:
In 1863, during the Civil War, the First South Carolina Volunteers, an all-black Union regiment composed of many escaped slaves, was mustered into federal service at Beaufort, S.C.
In 1865, the U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution abolishing slavery, sending it to states for ratification. (The amendment was adopted in December 1865.) ... Gen. Robert E. Lee was named general-in-chief of the Confederate States Army by President Jefferson Davis.
Fun fact
About 40 percent of people who go to a party in someone’s home admit to snooping in the host’s medicine cabinet.
Fitness factoids
1. Several studies show that caffeine can boost your metabolic rate by 3 percent to 11 percent.
2. Coffee may protect against cirrhosis — people who drink four or more cups per day have as much as an 80 percent lower risk.
3. In a Harvard study published in 2011, women who drank four or more cups of coffee per day had a 20 percent lower risk of becoming depressed.
Trending words
“Legacy:” noun; (leh·guh·see). Definition 1: A gift by will especially of money or other personal property: bequest. Definition 2: Something transmitted by or received from an ancestor or predecessor or from the past. Definition 3: A candidate for membership in an organization (such as a school or fraternal order) who is given special status because of a familial relationship to a member.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Composer Philip Glass is 83. Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, the former queen regent, is 82. Actor Stuart Margolin is 80. Actress Jessica Walter is 79. Blues singer-musician Charlie Musselwhite is 76. Actor Glynn Turman is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is 73. Actor Jonathan Banks is 73. Singer-musician Harry Wayne Casey (KC and the Sunshine Band) is 69. Rock singer Johnny Rotten is 64. Actress Kelly Lynch is 61. Actor Anthony LaPaglia is 61. Singer-musician Lloyd Cole is 59. Actress Paulette Braxton is 55. Rock musician Al Jaworski (Jesus Jones) is 54. Actress Minnie Driver is 50. Actress Portia de Rossi is 47. Actor-comedian Bobby Moynihan is 43. Actress Kerry Washington is 43. Singer Justin Timberlake is 39. Actor Tyler Ritter is 35. Country singer Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) is 33. Folk-rock singer-musician Marcus Mumford (Mumford and Sons) is 33.
