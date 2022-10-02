Today is Sunday, Oct. 2, the 275th day of 2022. There are 90 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 2, 1944, German troops crushed the two-month-old Warsaw Uprising, during which a quarter of a million people had been killed.
Also on this date:
In 1869, political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi was born in Porbandar, India.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a serious stroke at the White House that left him paralyzed on his left side.
In 1941, during World War II, German armies launched an all-out drive against Moscow; Soviet forces succeeded in holding onto their capital.
In 1959, Rod Serling’s “The Twilight Zone” made its debut on CBS-TV with the episode “Where Is Everybody?” starring Earl Holliman.
In 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court as the court opened its new term.
Fun fact
The average American eats about 124 pounds of potatoes per year, while Germans eat about twice as much.
Just for laughs
How much does a rainbow weigh? Not much, it’s pretty light.
Trending words
“Critique:” noun; (kruh-TEEK). Definition: A careful judgment in which you give your opinion about the good and bad parts of something, such as a piece of writing or a work of art.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie critic Rex Reed is 84. Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 77. Cajun/country singer Jo-el Sonnier is 76. Actor Avery Brooks is 74. Fashion designer Donna Karan is 74. Photographer Annie Leibovitz is 73. Rock musician Mike Rutherford (Genesis, Mike & the Mechanics) is 72. Singer-actor Sting is 71. Actor Robin Riker is 70. Actor Lorraine Bracco is 68. Country musician Greg Jennings (Restless Heart) is 68. Rock singer Phil Oakey (The Human League) is 67. R&B singer Freddie Jackson is 66. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 64. Retro-soul singer James Hunter is 60. Rock musician Bud Gaugh (Sublime, Eyes Adrift) is 55. Folk-country singer Gillian Welch is 55. Country singer Kelly Willis is 54. Actor Joey Slotnick is 54. R&B singer Dion Allen (Az Yet) is 52. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 52. Rock musician Jim Root (AKA #4 Slipknot) is 51. Singer Tiffany is 51. Rock singer Lene Nystrom is 49. Actor Efren Ramirez is 49. R&B singer LaTocha Scott (Xscape) is 50. Gospel singer Mandisa (“American Idol”) is 46. Actor Brianna Brown is 43. Rock musician Mike Rodden (Hinder) is 40. Former tennis player Marion Bartoli is 38. Actor Christopher Larkin is 35. Rock singer Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) is 34. Actor Samantha Barks is 32. Actor Elizabeth McLaughlin is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
