Today is Saturday, Nov. 6, the 3190th day of 2021. There are 55 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 6, 1860, former Illinois congressman Abraham Lincoln of the Republican Party was elected President of the United States as he defeated John Breckinridge, John Bell and Stephen Douglas.
Also on this date:
In 1632, King Gustavus Adolphus of Sweden was killed in battle.
In 1893, composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky died in St. Petersburg, Russia, at age 53.
In 1906, Republican Charles Evans Hughes was elected governor of New York, defeating newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst.
In 1928, in a first, the results of Republican Herbert Hoover’s presidential election victory over Democrat Alfred E. Smith were flashed onto an electric wraparound sign on the New York Times building.
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower won re-election, defeating Democrat Adlai E. Stevenson.
In 1984, President Ronald Reagan won re-election by a landslide over former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic challenger.
In 1990, about one-fifth of the Universal Studios backlot in southern California was destroyed in an arson fire.
In 2012, President Barack Obama was elected to a second term of office, defeating Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
Fun fact
In Italy, there are more than 19,000 ice cream parlors, employing more than 69,000 people, which are mostly small family businesses.
They eat what?!
Braised Wallaby tail can be found and consumed in Sydney, Australia.
Trending words
“Lenient:” adjective; (LEEN-yunt). Definition: Not harsh, severe or strict.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor June Squibb is 92. Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 89. Singer P.J. Proby is 83. Actor Sally Field is 75. Singer Rory Block is 72. Jazz musician Arturo Sandoval is 72. TV host Catherine Crier is 67. News correspondent and former California first lady Maria Shriver is 66. Actor Lori Singer is 64. Actor Lance Kerwin is 61. Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan is 57. Rock singer Corey Glover is 57. Actor Brad Grunberg is 57. Actor Peter DeLuise is 55. Actor Kelly Rutherford is 53. Actor Ethan Hawke is 51. Chef/TV judge Marcus Samuelsson is 51. Actor Thandiwe Newton (formerly Thandie) is 49. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 49. Actor Zoe McLellan is 47. Actor Nicole Dubuc is 43. Actor Taryn Manning is 43. Retired NBA star Lamar Odom is 42. Actor Patina Miller is 37. Actor Katie Leclerc is 35. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 35. Singer-songwriter Robert Ellis is 33. Actor Emma Stone is 33. Actor Mercedes Kastner is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.