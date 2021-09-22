Today is Wednesday, Sept. 22, the 265th day of 2021. There are 100 days left in the year. Autumn arrives at 3:20 p.m. EDT.
Today in history
On Sept. 22, 2014, the United States and five Arab nations launched airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Syria, sending waves of planes and Tomahawk cruise missiles against an array of targets.
Also on this date:
In 1761, Britain’s King George III and his wife, Charlotte, were crowned in Westminster Abbey.
In 1776, during the Revolutionary War, Capt. Nathan Hale, 21, was hanged as a spy by the British in New York.
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of Jan. 1, 1863.
In 1927, Gene Tunney successfully defended his heavyweight boxing title against Jack Dempsey in the famous “long-count” fight in Chicago.
In 1949, the Soviet Union exploded its first atomic bomb.
In 1961, the Interstate Commerce Commission issued rules prohibiting racial discrimination on interstate buses.
In 1980, the Persian Gulf conflict between Iran and Iraq erupted into full-scale war.
Fun fact
The word “yolk” was derived from an old English word geol(o)ca, literally “the yellow part,” from the word geolu meaning “yellow.”
That’s punny
To whomever stole my cow. ... My beef is with you, sir.
Trending words
“Lucid:” adjective; (LOO-sid). Definition: Very clear and easy to understand.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Dancer/choreographer/singer Toni Basil is 78. Actor Paul Le Mat is 76. Musician King Sunny Adé is 75. Capt. Mark Phillips is 73. Rock singer David Coverdale (Deep Purple, Whitesnake) is 70. Actor Shari Belafonte is 67. Singer Debby Boone is 65. Country singer June Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 65. Singer Nick Cave is 64. Rock singer Johnette Napolitano is 64. Actor Lynn Herring is 64. Classical crossover singer Andrea Bocelli is 63. Singer-musician Joan Jett is 63. Actor Scott Baio is 61. Actor Catherine Oxenberg is 60. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 60. Actor Rob Stone is 59. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (“24: Legacy”) is 56. Musician Matt Sharp is 52. Rock musician Dave Hernandez is 51. Rapper Mystikal is 51. R&B singer Big Rube (Society of Soul) is 50. Actor James Hillier (“The Crown”) is 48. Actor Mireille Enos is 46. Actor Daniella Alonso is 43. Actor Michael Graziadei is 42. Actor Ashley Eckstein is 40. Actor Katie Lowes is 39. Rock musician Will Farquarson (Bastille) is 38. Actor Tatiana Maslany is 36. Actor Ukweli Roach (“Blindspot”) is 35. Actor Tom Felton is 34. Actor Teyonah Parris is 34. Actor Juliette Goglia is 26. Actor Dalya Knapp is 11.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.