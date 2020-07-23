Today is Thursday, July 23, the 205th day of 2020. There are 161 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 23, 1829, William Austin Burt received a patent for his “typographer,” a forerunner of the typewriter.
Also on this date:
In 1885, Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president of the United States, died in Mount McGregor, N.Y., at age 63.
In 1914, Austria-Hungary presented a list of demands to Serbia following the killing of Archduke Franz Ferdinand by a Serb assassin; Serbia’s refusal to agree to the entire ultimatum led to the outbreak of World War I.
In 1948, American pioneer filmmaker D.W. Griffith died in Los Angeles at age 73.
In 1967, five days of deadly rioting erupted in Detroit as an early morning police raid on an unlicensed bar resulted in a confrontation with local residents that escalated into violence that spread into other parts of the city; 43 people, mostly Blacks, were killed.
Fun fact
A California farmer was unhappy that he was unable to sell his imperfect carrots. So he cut and shaved them into smaller, cuter versions called baby carrots. Baby carrots now account for more than 50 percent of carrot sales in the U.S.
Record setters
The world’s longest zucchini measures 8 feet, 3.3 inches, and was achieved by Giovanni Batista Scozzafava, of Italy, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, as measured Aug. 28, 2014.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Jink:” verb; (JINK). Definition: To move quickly or unexpectedly with sudden turns and shifts (as in dodging).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Concert pianist Leon Fleisher is 92. Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 84. Actor Ronny Cox is 82. Actor Larry Manetti is 77. Rock singer David Essex is 73. Singer-songwriter John Hall is 72. Actress Belinda Montgomery is 70. Rock musician Blair Thornton (Bachman Turner Overdrive) is 70. Actress-writer Lydia Cornell is 67. Actor Woody Harrelson is 59. Rock musician Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) is 59. Actor Eriq Lasalle is 58. Rock musician Yuval Gabay is 57. Rock musician Slash is 55. Actor Juan Pope is 53. Model-actress Stephanie Seymour is 52. Actress Charisma Carpenter is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sam Watters is 50. Country singer Alison Krauss is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dalvin DeGrate is 49. Actress Kathryn Hahn is 47. Retired MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra is 47. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 47. Actress Stephanie March is 46. Actor Shane McRae is 43. Country musician David Pichette is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Michelle Williams is 40. Actor Paul Wesley is 38. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.