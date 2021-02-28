Today is Sunday, Feb. 28, the 59th day of 2021. There are 306 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 28, 2013, Benedict XVI became the first pope in 600 years to resign, ending an eight-year pontificate. (Benedict was succeeded the following month by Pope Francis.)
Also on this date:
In 1784, John Wesley, the co-founder of Methodism, chartered the first Methodist Church in the United States in Leesburg, Va.
In 1844, a 12-inch gun aboard the USS Princeton exploded as the ship was sailing on the Potomac River, killing Secretary of State Abel P. Upshur, Navy Secretary Thomas W. Gilmer and several others.
In 1849, the California gold rush began in earnest as regular steamship service started bringing gold-seekers to San Francisco.
In 1953, scientists James D. Watson and Francis H.C. Crick announced they had discovered the double-helix structure of DNA.
Fun fact
Researchers found when female servers draw a happy face on the bill, their tips increase by nearly 18 percent. However, for a male server the opposite was true and their tips decreased by 15 percent.
Just for laughs
Two antennas got married. The ceremony was OK, but the reception was excellent.
Trending words
“Canard:” noun. Definition 1: A false or unfounded report or story: a fabricated report, or a groundless rumor or belief the widespread canard that every lawyer is dishonest. Definition 2: An airplane with horizontal stabilizing and control surfaces in front of supporting surfaces, or a small airfoil in front of the wing of an aircraft that can increase the aircraft’s performance.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Architect Frank Gehry is 92. Actor Gavin MacLeod is 90. Singer Sam the Sham is 84. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 82. Hall of Fame auto racer Mario Andretti is 81. Actor Frank Bonner is 79. Actor Kelly Bishop is 77. Actor Stephanie Beacham is 74. Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 73. Actor Bernadette Peters is 73. Former Energy Secretary Steven Chu is 73. Actor Ilene Graff is 72. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is 68. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 66. Basketball Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley is 66. Actor John Turturro is 64. Rock singer Cindy Wilson is 64. Actor Rae Dawn Chong is 60. Actor Maxine Bahns is 52. Actor Robert Sean Leonard is 52. Rock singer Pat Monahan is 52. Author Daniel Handler (aka “Lemony Snicket”) is 51. Actor Tasha Smith is 50. Actor Rory Cochrane is 49. Actor Ali Larter is 45. Country singer Jason Aldean is 44. Actor Geoffrey Arend is 43. Actor Michelle Horn is 34. MLB relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman is 33. Actor True O’Brien is 27. Actor Madisen Beaty is 26. Actor Quinn Shephard is 26. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall.
thought: “It’s necessary to be slightly underemployed if you are to do something significant.” — Scientist James D. Watson (1928-)