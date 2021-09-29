Today is Wednesday, Sept. 29, the 272nd day of 2021. There are 93 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 29, 1789, the U.S. War Department established a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.
Also on this date:
In 1829, London’s reorganized police force, which became known as Scotland Yard, went on duty.
In 1918, Allied forces began their decisive breakthrough of the Hindenburg Line during World War I.
In 1938, British, French, German and Italian leaders concluded the Munich Agreement, which was aimed at appeasing Adolf Hitler by allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland.
In 1943, General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Italian Marshal Pietro Badoglio signed an armistice aboard the British ship HMS Nelson off Malta.
In 1978, Pope John Paul I was found dead in his Vatican apartment just over a month after becoming head of the Roman Catholic Church.
Fun fact
New Zealand’s history dates back just a few hundred years. It was inhabited by the first humans 800 years ago and it was the Maori who arrived first.
That’s punny
I took all of my savings, converted it to cash and put it in a boat.
I feel much better now that my money is offshore.
Trending words
“Dedication:” noun; (ded-ih-KAY-shun). Definition: Devotion or loyalty to a person or cause.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Conductor Richard Bonynge is 91. Writer-director Robert Benton is 89. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 86. Soul-blues-gospel singer Sherman Holmes is 82. Former Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., is 79. Actor Ian McShane is 79. Jazz musician Jean-Luc Ponty is 79. Nobel Peace laureate Lech Walesa is 78. Television-film composer Mike Post is 77. Actor Patricia Hodge is 75. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 73. Rock singer-musician Mark Farner is 73. Rock singer-musician Mike Pinera is 73. Country singer Alvin Crow is 71. Actor Drake Hogestyn is 68. Olympic gold medal runner Sebastian Coe is 65. Singer Suzzy Roche (The Roches) is 65. Comedian-actor Andrew “Dice” Clay is 64. Rock singer John Payne (Asia) is 63. Actor Roger Bart is 59. Singer-musician Les Claypool is 58. Actor Jill Whelan is 55. Actor Ben Miles is 55. Actor Luke Goss is 53. Actor Erika Eleniak is 52. Country singer Brad Cotter (“Nashville Star”) is 51. Actor Emily Lloyd is 51. Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 51. Actor Rachel Cronin is 50. Country musician Danick Dupelle (Emerson Drive) is 48. Actor Alexis Cruz is 47. Actor Zachary Levi is 41. Actor Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) is 41. Actor Kelly McCreary (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Rock musician Josh Farro is 34. NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is 33. Actor Doug Brochu is 31. Singer Phillip Phillips is 31. Pop singer Halsey is 27. Actor Clara Mamet is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.