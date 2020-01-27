Today is Monday, Jan. 27, the 27th day of 2020. There are 339 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 27, 1981, President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, greeted the 52 former American hostages released by Iran at the White House.
Also on this date:
In 1756, composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg, Austria.
In 1880, Thomas Edison received a patent for his electric incandescent lamp.
In 1943, 50 bombers struck Wilhelmshaven in the first all-American air raid against Germany during World War II.
In 1945, during World War II, Soviet troops liberated the Nazi concentration camps Auschwitz and Birkenau in Poland.
In 1967, astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee died in a flash fire during a test aboard their Apollo spacecraft.
In 1973, the Vietnam peace accords were signed in Paris.
Fun fact
There are some plants, like the Arabidopsis plant, that emit toxins as a defense mechanism in response to the vibrations of caterpillars chewing — even when the sound is played as a recording.
These three tweets
1. My children were pretending to lead a workout class, and one of them stopped and yelled “tater tot break” and this is a fitness trend I can fully embrace.
@mommajessiec
2. Me: “It’s the next exit.”
Husband: “I know! You don’t have to keep telling me.” [Misses the exit.]
@sixfootcandy
3. “Of all the cheeses, you are my all-time favorite.” Me, to whatever cheese I’m currently eating.
@Gupton68
Trending words
“Dauntless:” adjective; (DAWNT-lus). Definition: Incapable of being intimidated or subdued: fearless or undaunted.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor James Cromwell is 80. Rock musician Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) is 76. Chief U.S. Justice John Roberts is 65. Country singer Cheryl White is 65. Actress Mimi Rogers is 64. Rock musician Janick Gers (Iron Maiden) is 63. Actress Susanna Thompson is 62. Rock musician Gillian Gilbert is 59. Actress Tamlyn Tomita is 57. Actress Bridget Fonda is 56. Actor Alan Cumming is 55. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 52. Rock singer Mike Patton is 52. Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt is 51. Actor Josh Randall is 48. Country singer Kevin Denney is 42. Tennis player Marat Safin is 40. Rock musician Matt Sanchez (American Authors) is 34. Actor Braeden Lemasters is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas MArshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.