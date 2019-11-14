Today is Thursday, Nov. 14, the 318th day of 2019. There are 47 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 14, 1972, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 1,000 level for the first time, ending the day at 1,003.16.
Also on this date:
- In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln gave the go-ahead for Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s plan to capture the Confederate capital of Richmond; the resulting Battle of Fredericksburg proved a disaster for the Union.
- In 1907, two renowned children’s authors were born: William Steig (“Shrek”) in New York, Astrid Lindgren (“Pippi Longstocking”) near Vimmerby, Sweden.
- In 1910, Eugene B. Ely became the first aviator to take off from a ship as his Curtiss pusher rolled off a sloping platform on the deck of the scout cruiser USS Birmingham off Hampton Roads, Va.
- In 1940, during World War II, German planes destroyed most of the English town of Coventry.
- In 1965, the U.S. Army’s first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang. (The fighting between American troops and North Vietnamese forces ended on Nov. 18 with both sides claiming victory.)
Fun fact
Cold water weighs more than hot water.
Records
The heaviest carrot weighs 22.44 pounds, and was grown by Christopher Qualley of Otsego, Minn., as verified Sept. 9, 2017.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Chilblain:” noun; (CHIL-blayn). Definition: An inflammatory swelling or sore caused by exposure (as of the feet or hands) to cold.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Kathleen Hughes is 91. Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 86. Jazz musician Ellis Marsalis is 85. Composer Wendy Carlos is 80. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 72. Britain’s Prince Charles is 71. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 70. Singer Stephen Bishop is 68. Blues musician Anson Funderburgh is 65. Pianist Yanni is 65. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 65. Former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett is 63. Actress Laura San Giacomo is 58. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 58. Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 55. Actor Patrick Warburton is 55. Rock musician Nic Dalton is 55. Country singer Rockie Lynne is 55. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 53. Rock musician Brian Yale is 51. Rock singer Butch Walker is 50. Actor Josh Duhamel is 47. Rock musician Travis Barker is 44. Contemporary Christian musician Robby Shaffer is 44. Actor Brian Dietzen is 42. Rock musician Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach) is 40. Actress Olga Kurylenko is 40. Actress-comedian Vanessa Bayer is 38. Actor Russell Tovey is 38. Actor Cory Michael Smith is 33. Actor Graham Patrick Martin is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.