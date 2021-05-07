Today is Friday, May 7, the 127th day of 2021. There are 238 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 7, 1945, Germany signed an unconditional surrender at Allied headquarters in Rheims, France, ending its role in World War II.
Also on this date:
In 1833, composer Johannes Brahms was born in Hamburg, Germany.
In 1840, composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky was born in Votkinsk, Russia.
In 1915, a German U-boat torpedoed and sank the British liner RMS Lusitania off the southern coast of Ireland, killing 1,198 people, including 128 Americans, out of the nearly 2,000 on board.
In 1928, the minimum voting age for British women was lowered from 30 to 21 — the same age as men.
In 1939, Germany and Italy announced a military and political alliance known as the Rome-Berlin Axis.
In 1946, Sony Corp. had its beginnings as the Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering Corp. was founded in the Japanese capital by Akio Morita and Masaru Ibuka.
In 1954, the 55-day Battle of Dien Bien Phu in Vietnam ended with Vietnamese insurgents overrunning French forces.
In 1963, the United States launched the Telstar 2 communications satellite.
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford formally declared an end to the “Vietnam era.” In Ho Chi Minh City — formerly Saigon — the Viet Cong celebrated its takeover.
Fun fact
A dog’s sense of smell is at least 40 times better than humans.
Fitness factoids
1. The two types of healthy fats are monounsaturated and polyunsaturated.
2. Diets high in saturated fats tend to lead to inflammation.
3. Coconut oil consists of 82 percent unhealthy saturated fat.
Trending words
“Succumb:” verb; (suh-KUM). Definition: To yield to superior strength or force or overpowering appeal or desire; to be brought to an end (such as death) by the effect of destructive or disruptive forces.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
R&B singer Thelma Houston is 78. Actor Robin Strasser is 76. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff is 75. Rock musician Bill Kreutzmann (Grateful Dead) is 75. Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is 74. Rock musician Prairie Prince is 71. Movie writer-director Amy Heckerling is 69. Actor Michael E. Knight is 62. Rock singer-musician Chris O’Connor (Primitive Radio Gods) is 56. Actor Traci Lords is 53. Actor Morocco Omari is 51. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 50. Actor Breckin Meyer is 47. Rock musician Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys) is 35. Actor-comedian Aidy Bryant is 34. Actor Taylor Abrahamse is 30. Actor Alexander Ludwig is 29. Actor Dylan Gelula is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.