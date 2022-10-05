Today is Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 278th day of 2022. There are 87 days left in the year.
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 278th day of 2022. There are 87 days left in the year.
On Oct. 5, 1953, Earl Warren was sworn in as the 14th chief justice of the United States, succeeding Fred M. Vinson.
Also on this date:
In 1892, the Dalton Gang, notorious for its train robberies, was practically wiped out while attempting to rob a pair of banks in Coffeyville, Kan.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman delivered the first televised White House address as he spoke on the world food crisis.
In 1958, racially-desegregated Clinton High School in Clinton, Tenn., was mostly leveled by an early morning bombing.
In 1994, 48 people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide carried out simultaneously in two Swiss villages by members of a secret religious doomsday cult known as the Order of the Solar Temple; five other bodies were found the same week in a building owned by the sect near Montreal, Canada.
Fun fact
Some beaches on the Japanese islands of Taketomi, Hatoma and Iriomote have star-shaped sand. This sand contains exoskeletons of organisms called Baculogypsina sphaerulata.
That’s punny
Why do bees stay in the hive during winter? Swarm!
Trending words
“Languid:” adjective; (LANG-gwid). Definition: Showing or having very little strength, energy or activity.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Glynis Johns is 99. College Football Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer is 85. R&B singer Arlene Smith (The Chantels) is 81. Singer-musician Steve Miller is 79. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., is 79. Rock singer Brian Johnson (AC/DC) is 75. Blues musician Rick Estrin is 73. Actor Karen Allen is 71. Writer-producer-director Clive Barker is 70. Rock musician David Bryson (Counting Crows) is 68. Astrophysicist-author Neil deGrasse Tyson is 64. Memorial designer Maya Lin is 63. Actor Daniel Baldwin is 62. Rock singer-musician Dave Dederer is 58. Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux is 57. Actor Guy Pearce is 55. Actor Josie Bissett is 52. Singer-actor Heather Headley is 48. Pop-rock singer Colin Meloy (The Decemberists) is 48. Actor Parminder Nagra is 47. Actor Scott Weinger is 47. Actor Kate Winslet is 47. Rock musician James Valentine (Maroon 5) is 44. Rock musician Paul Thomas (Good Charlotte) is 42. Actor Jesse Eisenberg is 39. TV personality Nicky Hilton is 39. Actor Azure Parsons is 38. R&B singer Brooke Valentine is 37. Actor Kevin Bigley is 36. Actor Joshua Logan Moore is 28. Actor Jacob Tremblay is 16.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
