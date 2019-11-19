Today is Tuesday, Nov. 19, the 323rd day of 2019. There are 42 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On Nov. 19, 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon.
Also on this date:
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln dedicated a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.
In 1915, labor activist Joe Hill was executed by firing squad in Utah for the murders of Salt Lake City grocer John Morrison and his son, Arling.
In 1942, during World War II, Russian forces launched their winter offensive against the Germans along the Don front.
Fun fact
The first electronic computer ENIAC weighed more than 27 tons and took up 1,800 square feet.
Riddle me this
When my father was 31 I was 8. Now he is twice as old as me. How old am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Bruit:” verb; (BROOT). Definition: Report, rumor (usually used with about).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Talk show host Larry King is 86. Former General Electric chief executive Jack Welch is 84. Talk show host Dick Cavett is 83. Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner is 81. Former Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, is 80. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 77. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 70. Actor Robert Beltran is 66. Actress Kathleen Quinlan is 65. Actress Glynnis O’Connor is 64. Broadcast journalist Ann Curry is 63. Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins is 63. Actress Allison Janney is 60. Rock musician Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) is 59. Actress Meg Ryan is 58. Actress-director Jodie Foster is 57. Actress Terry Farrell is 56. TV chef Rocco DiSpirito is 53. Actor Jason Scott Lee is 53. Olympic gold medal runner Gail Devers is 53. Actress Erika Alexander is 50. Rock musician Travis McNabb is 50. Singer Tony Rich is 48. Actress Sandrine Holt is 47. Country singer Jason Albert (Heartland) is 46. Country singer Billy Currington is 46. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 46. Country musician Chad Jeffers is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lil’ Mo is 42. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kerri Strug is 42. Actor Reid Scott is 42. Actress Katherine Kelly is 40. Neo-soul musician Browan Lollar (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 37. Actor Adam Driver is 36. Country singer Cam is 35. Actress Samantha Futerman is 32. NHL forward Patrick Kane is 31. Rapper Tyga is 30.
Riddle answer: The difference in age is 23 years, so I must be 23 if my father is twice as old as me.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.