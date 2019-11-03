Today is Monday, Nov. 4, the 308th day of 2019. There are 57 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 4, 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan won the White House as he defeated President Jimmy Carter by a strong margin.
Also on this date:
In 1862, inventor Richard J. Gatling received a U.S. patent for his rapid-fire Gatling gun.
In 1879, humorist Will Rogers was born in Oologah, Okla.
In 1916, CBS newsman Walter Cronkite was born in Saint Joseph, Mo.
In 1922, the entrance to King Tutankhamen’s tomb was discovered in Egypt.
In 1955, Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young died in Newcomerstown, Ohio, at age 88.
In 1956, Soviet troops moved in to crush the Hungarian Revolution.
In 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began as militants stormed the United States Embassy in Tehran, seizing its occupants; for some of them, it was the start of 444 days of captivity.
In 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a right-wing Israeli minutes after attending a festive peace rally.
Fun fact
Gorillas sing happy songs while they eat. They don’t sing the same song every time, and they sing louder while eating their favorite food
These three tweets
1. Pregnant wife: “What should we call it if it’s a girl?”
Me: “Herbert.”
Pregnant wife: “But what if it’s a b—.”
Me: “Himbert.”
@eddie_ferrero
2. I’ve never seen a runner smiling. So that’s all I need to know about that.
@LeahsLounge
3. Him: “This fish is too fishy.”
Me: “How’s your water? Too wet?”
@Darlainky
Trending words
“Pedagogical:” adjective; (ped-uh-GAH-jih-kul). Definition: Of, relating to, or befitting a teacher or education.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Loretta Swit is 82. Former first lady Laura Bush is 73. Actress Ivonne Coll is 72. Actress Markie Post is 69. Country singer Kim Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 59. Actress-comedian Kathy Griffin is 59. Actor Ralph Macchio is 58. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 58. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 50. Rapper-producer Sean “Puffy” Combs is 50. Actor Anthony Ruivivar is 49. Soul/jazz singer Gregory Porter is 48. . Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 44. Actress Heather Tom is 44. Rhythm-and-blues/gospel singer George Huff is 39. Actress Emme Rylan is 39.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.