Today is Wednesday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2021. There are 30 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 1, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln sent his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he called for the abolition of slavery, and went on to say, “Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves.”
Also on this date:
In 1942, during World War II, nationwide gasoline rationing went into effect in the United States; the goal was not so much to save on gas, but to conserve rubber that was desperately needed for the war effort by reducing the use of tires.
In 1955, Rosa Parks, a Black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Ala., city bus; the incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses by Blacks.
Fun fact
According to the Hedges Company, there were 286.9 million registered cars in the U.S. in 2020.
That’s punny
My wife asked me to go get six cans of Sprite from the grocery store. I realized when I got home that I had picked 7 up.
Trending words
“Commensurate:” adjective; (kuh-MEN-suh-rut). Definition: Proportionate or equal in size, amount or degree.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-director Woody Allen is 86. World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 82. Singer Dianne Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 82. Television producer David Salzman is 78. Rock singer-musician Eric Bloom (Blue Oyster Cult) is 77. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 77. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 76. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 75. Former child actor Keith Thibodeaux (“I Love Lucy”) is 71. Actor Treat Williams is 70. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is 69. Country singer Kim Richey is 65. Actor Charlene Tilton is 63. Actor-model Carol Alt is 61. Actor Jeremy Northam is 60. Actor Katherine LaNasa is 55. Producer-director Andrew Adamson is 55. Actor Nestor Carbonell is 54. Actor Golden Brooks is 51. Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman is 51. Actor-writer-producer David Hornsby is 46. Singer Sarah Masen is 46. Rock musician Brad Delson (Linkin Park) is 44. Actor Nate Torrence is 44. Rock/Christian music singer-songwriter Mat Kearney is 43. Actor Riz Ahmed (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is 39. Actor Charles Michael Davis is 37. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera is 36.Actor Ashley Monique Clark is 33. Pop-rock-rap singer Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots) is 33. Actor Zoe Kravitz is 33. Pop singer Nico Sereba (Nico & Vinz) is 31. Actor Jackson Nicoll is 18.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.