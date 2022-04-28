Today is Thursday, April 28, the 118th day of 2022. There are 247 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 28, 1994, former CIA official Aldrich Ames, who had passed U.S. secrets to the Soviet Union and then Russia, pleaded guilty to espionage and tax evasion, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Also on this date:
In 1788, Maryland became the seventh state to ratify the Constitution of the United States.
In 1945, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his mistress, Clara Petacci, were executed by Italian partisans as they attempted to flee the country.
In 1952, war with Japan officially ended as a treaty signed in San Francisco the year before took effect. ... Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower resigned as Supreme Allied commander in Europe; he was succeeded by Gen. Matthew B. Ridgway.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered U.S. Marines to the Dominican Republic to protect American citizens and interests in the face of a civil war.
In 1967, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali was stripped of his title after he refused to be inducted into the armed forces.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter accepted the resignation of Secretary of State Cyrus R. Vance, who had opposed the failed rescue mission aimed at freeing American hostages in Iran. (Vance was succeeded by Edmund Muskie.)
In 1986, the Soviet Union informed the world of the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl.
Fun fact
Blood donors in Sweden receive a text when their blood is used.
Record setters
The world record largest fully functional Rubik’s Cube, achieved by Grégoire Pfennig in Belfort, France, has 6,153 moveable parts, weighs 6.59 lbs and measures 7.95 inches to an edge.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Hoary:” adjective; (HOR-ee). Definition: So old or so familiar as to be dull, or gray or white with or as if with age.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Secretary of State James A. Baker III is 92. Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 81. Actor Paul Guilfoyle is 73. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 72. Rock musician Chuck Leavell is 70. Actor Mary McDonnell is 70. Rock singer-musician Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) is 69. Actor Nancy Lee Grahn is 66. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is 62. Rapper Too Short is 56. Actor Bridget Moynahan is 51. Actor Chris Young is 51. Rapper Big Gipp is 50. Actor Jorge Garcia is 49. Actor Elisabeth Rohm is 49. Actor Penelope Cruz is 48. Actor Nate Richert is 44. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott are 44. Actor Jessica Alba is 41. Actor Harry Shum Jr. is 40. Actor Jenna Ushkowitz is 36. Actor Aleisha Allen is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.