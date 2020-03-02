Today is Monday, March 2, the 62nd day of 2020. There are 304 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks, an NBA record that still stands. (Philadelphia won, 169-147.)
Also on this date:
In 1917, Puerto Ricans were granted U.S. citizenship as President Woodrow Wilson signed the Jones-Shafroth Act.
In 1940, the cartoon character Elmer Fudd made his debut in the Warner Bros. animated short “Elmer’s Candid Camera,” in which the title character finds himself pitted against a rascally rabbit that was a precursor to Bugs Bunny.
In 1943, the three-day Battle of the Bismarck Sea began in the southwest Pacific during World War II; U.S. and Australian warplanes were able to inflict heavy damage on an Imperial Japanese convoy.
Fun fact
Broccoli is actually a flower.
These three tweets
1. Winter is just me asking my body, “Hey, are you sick?” and my body answering, “Maybe!”
@jpbrammer
2. I wonder if the guy who came up with the term “one-hit wonder” came up with any other phrases.
@Humurous1liners
3. Me: “I have to be honest, Steve. I’m a motivational speaker, not a flight instructor.”
Steve: “WHAT? I CAN’T LAND THIS PLANE!”
Me: “Not with that attitude you can’t.”
@Reverend_Scott
Trending words
“Dissemble:” verb; (dih-SEM-bul). Definition: To hide under a false appearance, or to put on the appearance of: simulate, to put on a false appearance, or to conceal facts, intentions or feelings under some pretense.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor John Cullum is 90. Former Soviet President and Nobel peace laureate Mikhail S. Gorbachev is 89. Actress Barbara Luna is 81. Author John Irving is 78. Actress Cassie Yates is 69. Actress Laraine Newman is 68. Singer Jay Osmond is 65. Former tennis player Kevin Curren is 62. Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 58. Actor Daniel Craig is 52. Actor Richard Ruccolo is 48. Rock singer Chris Martin (Coldplay) is 43. Actress Heather McComb is 43. Actress Rebel Wilson is 40. Actress Bryce Dallas Howard is 39. NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 38. NHL goalie Henrik Lundqvist is 38. Actor Robert Iler is 35. Actress Nathalie Emmanuel is 31. Country singer Luke Combs is 30. Singer-rapper-actress Becky G is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.