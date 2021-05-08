Today is Saturday, May 8, the 128th day of 2021. There are 237 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 8, 1984, the Soviet Union announced it would boycott the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Also on this date:
In 1660, the British Parliament moved to restore the monarchy by declaring that Charles II had been the country’s lawful king since the execution of his father, Charles I, in 1649.
In 1846, the first major battle of the Mexican-American War was fought at Palo Alto, Texas; U.S. forces led by Gen. Zachary Taylor were able to beat back Mexican forces.
In 1886, Atlanta pharmacist John Pemberton began selling the original version of Coca-Cola, which he’d invented.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced on radio that Nazi Germany’s forces had surrendered, and that “the flags of freedom fly all over Europe.”
In 1958, Vice President Richard Nixon was shoved, stoned, booed and spat upon by anti-American protesters in Lima, Peru.
In 1973, militant Native Americans who had held the South Dakota hamlet of Wounded Knee for 10 weeks surrendered.
In 1978, David R. Berkowitz pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn courtroom to murder, attempted murder and assault in connection with the “Son of Sam” shootings that claimed six lives and terrified New Yorkers. (Berkowitz was sentenced to six consecutive life prison terms.)
Fun fact
One of the earliest coasters in America carried coal before it carried thrill seekers.
They eat what?!
Marinated chicken hearts is a dish commonly eaten in Brazil.
Trending words
“Deep-six” — verb; (DEEP-SIKS). Definition: To get rid of: discard, eliminate or to throw overboard.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Naturalist Sir David Attenborough is 95. Singer Toni Tennille is 81. Actor James Mitchum is 80. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 79. Jazz musician Keith Jarrett is 76. Actor Mark Blankfield is 73. Singer Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 70. Rock musician Chris Frantz (Talking Heads) is 70. Rockabilly singer Billy Burnette is 68. Rock musician Alex Van Halen is 68. Actor David Keith is 67. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo is 66. Sports commentator/former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 64. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is 60. Actor Melissa Gilbert is 57. Rock musician Dave Rowntree (Blur) is 57. Country musician Del Gray is 53. Rock singer Darren Hayes is 49. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 46. Blues singer-musician Joe Bonamassa is 44. Actor Matt Davis is 43. Singer Ana Maria Lombo (Eden’s Crush) is 43. Actor Elyes Gabel is 38. Actor Domhnall Gleeson is 38. Actor Julia Whelan is 37. Actor Nora Anezeder is 32.
