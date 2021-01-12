Today is Tuesday, Jan. 12, the 12th day of 2021. There are 353 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 12, 2000, in a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Illinois v. Wardlow, gave police broad authority to stop and question people who run at the sight of an officer.
Also on this date:
In 1910, at a White House dinner hosted by President William Howard Taft, Baroness Rosen, wife of the Russian ambassador, caused a stir by requesting and smoking a cigarette — it was, apparently, the first time a woman had smoked openly during a public function in the executive mansion. (Some of the other women present who had brought their own cigarettes began lighting up in turn.)
In 1915, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected, 204-174, a proposed constitutional amendment to give women nationwide the right to vote.
Fun fact
Each cacao tree produces approximately 2,500 beans.
Riddle me this
How did the chimp fix the leaky faucet?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Insurrection:” noun. Definition: An act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
The Amazing Kreskin is 86. Country singer William Lee Golden (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 82. Actor Anthony Andrews is 73. Movie director Wayne Wang is 72. Actor Kirstie Alley is 70. Political commentator Rush Limbaugh is 70. Legal affairs blogger Ann Althouse is 70. Writer Walter Mosley is 69. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 69. Radio-TV personality Howard Stern is 67. Writer-producer-director John Lasseter is 64. Broadcast journalist Christiane Amanpour is 63. Actor Oliver Platt is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is 61. Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos is 57. Rock singer Rob Zombie is 56. Actor Olivier Martinez is 55. Model Vendela is 54. Actor Farrah Forke is 53. Actor Rachael Harris is 53. Rock singer Zack de la Rocha is 51. Rapper Raekwon (Wu Tang Clan) is 51. Actor Zabryna Guevara is 49. Singer Dan Haseltine (Jars of Clay) is 48. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Spice Girls) is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 43. Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Amerie is 41. Actor Issa Rae is 36. Actor Will Rothhaar is 34. Actor Andrew Lawrence is 33. Rock singer ZAYN is 28. Pop/soul singer Ella Henderson (“The X Factor”) is 25.
Riddle answer: With a monkey wrench.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.