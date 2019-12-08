Today is Sunday, Dec. 8, the 342nd day of 2019. There are 23 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On Dec. 8, 1980, rock star and former Beatle John Lennon was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by an apparently deranged fan.
Also on this date:
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued his Proclamation of Amnesty and Reconstruction for the South.
In 1886, the American Federation of Labor was founded in Columbus, Ohio.
In 1940, the Chicago Bears defeated the Washington Redskins, 73-0, in the NFL Championship Game, which was carried on network radio for the first time by the Mutual Broadcasting System (the announcer was Red Barber).
In 1941, the United States entered World War II as Congress declared war against Imperial Japan, a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed a treaty at the White House calling for destruction of intermediate-range nuclear missiles.
Fun fact
The chocolate chip cookie is America’s most popular cookie with 53 percent of Americans naming it the top gun. The peanut butter cookie (16 percent) and oatmeal cookie (15 percent) are second and third.
Just for laughs
Barista: “How do you take your coffee?”
Me: “Very, very seriously.”
Trending words
“Pajamas:” plural noun; (puh·jaa·muhz). Definition: Loose, lightweight trousers, or a loose, usually two-piece, lightweight suit designed especially for sleeping or lounging.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Flutist James Galway is 80. Singer Jerry Butler is 80. Pop musician Bobby Elliott (The Hollies) is 78. Actress Mary Woronov is 76. Actor John Rubinstein is 73. Reggae singer Toots Hibbert (Toots and the Maytals) is 71. Actress Kim Basinger is 66. Rock musician Warren Cuccurullo is 63. Rock musician Phil Collen (Def Leppard) is 62. Country singer Marty Raybon is 60. Political commentator Ann Coulter is 58. Rock musician Marty Friedman is 57. Actor Wendell Pierce is 56. Actress Teri Hatcher is 55. Actor David Harewood is 54. Singer Sinead O’Connor (AKA Shuhada’ Davitt) is 53. Actor Matthew Laborteaux is 53. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Mussina is 51. Rock musician Ryan Newell (Sister Hazel) is 47. Actor Dominic Monaghan is 43. Actor Ian Somerhalder is 41. Rock singer Ingrid Michaelson is 40. R&B singer Chrisette Michele is 37. Actress Hannah Ware is 37. Country singer Sam Hunt is 35. MLB All-Star infielder Josh Donaldson is 34. Rock singer-actress Kate Voegele is 33. Christian rock musician Jen Ledger (Skillet) is 30. NHL defenseman Drew Doughty is 30. Actress Wallis Currie-Wood is 28. Actress AnnaSophia Robb is 26.
