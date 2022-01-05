Today is Wednesday, Jan. 5, the fifth day of 2022. There are 360 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 5, 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower proposed assistance to countries to help them resist Communist aggression in what became known as the Eisenhower Doctrine.
Also on this date:
In 1914, auto industrialist Henry Ford announced he was going to pay workers $5 for an 8-hour day, as opposed to $2.34 for a 9-hour day. (Employees still worked six days a week; the 5-day work week was instituted in 1926.)
In 1925, Democrat Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming took office as America’s first female governor, succeeding her late husband, William, following a special election.
In 1943, educator and scientist George Washington Carver, who was born into slavery, died in Tuskegee, Ala., at about age 80.
In 1949, in his State of the Union address, President Harry S. Truman labeled his administration the Fair Deal.
Fun fact
It is estimated that there is around $771 trillion worth of gold floating in the oceans, but it’s in such small pieces that it would be almost impossible to harvest.
That’s punny
l asked my Dad why he decided to buy a boat.
He said: “There was a sail.”
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Captious:” adjective; (KAP-shuss). Definition: Tending to find fault and raise objections, or calculated to confuse, entrap or entangle in argument.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Robert Duvall is 91. Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, is 84. Singer-musician Athol Guy (The Seekers) is 82. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 80. Actor-director Diane Keaton is 76. Actor Ted Lange is 74. R&B musician George “Funky” Brown (Kool and the Gang) is 73. Rock musician Chris Stein (Blondie) is 72. Former CIA Director George Tenet is 69. Actor Pamela Sue Martin is 69. Actor Clancy Brown is 63. Singer Iris Dement is 61. Actor Suzy Amis is 60. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin is 57. Actor Vinnie Jones is 57. Rock musician Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 56. Actor Joe Flanigan is 55. Talk show host/dancer-choreographer Carrie Ann Inaba is 54. Rock musician Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age) is 54. Actor Heather Paige Kent is 53. Rock singer Marilyn Manson is 53. Actor Shea Whigham is 53. Actor Derek Cecil is 49. Actor-comedian Jessica Chaffin is 48. Actor Bradley Cooper is 47. Actor January Jones is 44. Actor Brooklyn Sudano is 41. Actor Franz Drameh is 29.
