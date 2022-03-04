Today is Friday, March 4, the 63rd day of 2022. There are 302 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 4, 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as America’s 32nd president.
Also on this date:
In 1789, the Constitution of the United States went into effect as the first Federal Congress met in New York. (The lawmakers then adjourned for lack of a quorum.)
In 1863, the Idaho Territory was created.
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated for a second term of office; with the end of the Civil War in sight, Lincoln declared: “With malice toward none, with charity for all.”
In 1917, Republican Jeannette Rankin of Montana took her seat as the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, the same day President Woodrow Wilson took his oath of office for a second term (it being a Sunday, a private ceremony was held inside the U.S. Capitol; a second, public swearing-in took place the next day).
Fun fact
The human skull is generally considered to consist of 22 bones — eight cranial bones and fourteen facial skeleton bones.
Fitness factoids
1. Laughter can increase blood flow by 20%.
2. Having a healthy social circle can increase longevity.
3. According to some studies, deep seawater is not only pure and unadulterated, but also exhibits nutritional benefits of magnesium, potassium, calcium, zinc and more.
Trending words
“Prosaic:” adjective; (proh-ZAY-ik). Definition: Dull, unimaginative, everyday or ordinary; its original meaning is a characteristic of prose as distinguished from poetry.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Paula Prentiss is 84. Movie director Adrian Lyne is 81. Singer Shakin’ Stevens is 74. Author James Ellroy is 74. Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry is 72. Singer Chris Rea is 71. Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 70. Actor Kay Lenz is 69. Musician Emilio Estefan is 69. Movie director Scott Hicks is 69. Actor Catherine O’Hara is 68. Actor Mykelti Williamson is 65. Actor Patricia Heaton is 64. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., is 64. Actor Steven Weber is 61. Rock musician Jason Newsted is 59. Actor Stacy Edwards is 57. Rapper Grand Puba is 56. Rock singer Evan Dando (Lemonheads) is 55. Actor Patsy Kensit is 54. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is 54. Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 53. Actor Andrea Bendewald is 52. Jazz musician Jason Marsalis is 45. Actor Jessica Heap is 39. Actor Scott Michael Foster is 37. TV personality Whitney Port is 37. Actor Audrey Esparza is 36. Actor Margo Harshman is 36. Actor Josh Bowman is 34. Actor Andrea Bowen is 32. Actor Jenna Boyd is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.