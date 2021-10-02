Today is Saturday, Oct. 2, the 275th day of 2021. There are 90 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 2, 1869, political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi was born in Porbandar, India.
Also on this date:
In 1890, comedian Groucho Marx was born Julius Marx in New York.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a serious stroke at the White House that left him paralyzed on his left side.
In 1941, during World War II, German armies launched an all-out drive against Moscow; Soviet forces succeeded in holding onto their capital.
In 1944, German troops crushed the two-month-old Warsaw Uprising, during which a quarter of a million people had been killed.
In 1970, one of two chartered twin-engine planes flying the Wichita State University football team to Utah crashed into a mountain near Silver Plume, Colo., killing 31 of the 40 people on board.
Fun fact
Tin is relatively rare, making up only about 2 parts per million of the Earth’s crust, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.
They eat what?!
Large pink sea worms are eaten raw in South Korea.
Trending words
“Filial:” adjective; (FIL-ee-ul). Definition: Of, relating to, or befitting a person’s child.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Retired MLB All-Star Maury Wills is 89. Movie critic Rex Reed is 83. Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 76. Cajun/country singer Jo-el Sonnier is 75. Actor Avery Brooks is 73. Fashion designer Donna Karan is 73. Photographer Annie Leibovitz is 72. Rock musician Mike Rutherford (Genesis, Mike & the Mechanics) is 71. Singer-actor Sting is 70. Actor Robin Riker is 69. Actor Lorraine Bracco is 67. Country musician Greg Jennings (Restless Heart) is 67. Rock singer Phil Oakey (The Human League) is 66. R&B singer Freddie Jackson is 65. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 63. Retro-soul singer James Hunter is 59. Rock musician Bud Gaugh (Sublime, Eyes Adrift) is 54. Folk-country singer Gillian Welch is 54. Country singer Kelly Willis is 53. Actor Joey Slotnick is 53. R&B singer Dion Allen (Az Yet) is 51. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 51. Rock musician Jim Root (AKA #4 Slipknot) is 50. Singer Tiffany is 50. Rock singer Lene Nystrom is 48. Actor Efren Ramirez is 48. R&B singer LaTocha Scott (Xscape) is 49. Gospel singer Mandisa (“American Idol”) is 45. Actor Brianna Brown is 42. Rock musician Mike Rodden (Hinder) is 39. Former tennis player Marion Bartoli is 37. Actor Christopher Larkin is 34. Rock singer Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) is 33. Actor Samantha Barks is 31. Actor Elizabeth McLaughlin is 28.
