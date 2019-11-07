Today is Thursday, Nov. 7, the 311th day of 2019. There are 54 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 7, 1972, President Richard Nixon was reelected in a landslide over Democrat George McGovern.
Also on this date:
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln replaced Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan as commander of the Army of the Potomac with Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside.
In 1912, black boxing champion Jack Johnson was indicted in Chicago for allegedly violating the Mann Act with a white woman, Belle Schreiber. (Johnson was convicted and sentenced to a year in prison; he fled the U.S., later returning to serve his term. The Mann Act was also known as the White Slave Traffic Act, but was used in all types of cases.)
In 1917, Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution took place as forces led by Vladimir Ilyich Lenin overthrew the provisional government of Alexander Kerensky.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term in office, defeating Republican Thomas E. Dewey.
In 1966, John Lennon first met Yoko Ono at the Indica Gallery in London.
In 1967, Carl Stokes was elected the first black mayor of a major city — Cleveland, Ohio.
Fun fact
The skin on your hands is thicker than 15 sheets of paper.
Record setters
The largest display of origami elephants consists of 78,564 elephants, and was achieved by Wildlife Conservation Society at the Bronx Zoo in New York City on Nov. 17, 2016. This attempt was done in order to raise awareness for elephant conservation.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Respite:” noun; (RESS-pit). Definition: A period of temporary, or an interval of rest or relief.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, R-Minn., is 89. Actor Barry Newman is 81. Actor Dakin Matthews is 79. Singer Johnny Rivers is 77. Former supermodel Jean Shrimpton is 77. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 76. Former CIA Director David Petraeus is 67. Jazz singer Rene Marie is 64. Actor Christopher Knight (“The Brady Bunch”) is 62. Rock musician Tommy Thayer (KISS) is 59. Actress Julie Pinson is 52. Rock musician Greg Tribbett (Mudvayne) is 51. Actress Michelle Clunie is 50. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is 49. Actor Christopher Daniel Barnes is 47. Actors Jeremy and Jason London are 47. Actress Yunjin Kim is 46. Actor Adam DeVine is 36. Rock musician Zach Myers (Shinedown) is 36. Actor Lucas Neff is 34. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 31. Rock singer Lorde is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.