Today is Friday, March 11, the 70th day of 2022. There are 295 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 11, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Lend-Lease Bill, providing war supplies to countries fighting the Axis.
Also on this date:
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln removed Gen. George B. McClellan as general-in-chief of the Union armies, leaving him in command of the Army of the Potomac, a post McClellan also ended up losing.
In 1918, what were believed to be the first confirmed U.S. cases of a deadly global flu pandemic were reported among U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Fort Riley, Kan.; 46 soldiers would die. (The worldwide outbreak of influenza claimed an estimated 20 to 40 million lives.)
Fun fact
The only part of the body that has no blood supply is the cornea in the eye.
Fitness factoids
1. About 60% of the magnesium in the body occurs in bone, while the rest is in muscles, soft tissues and fluids, including blood.
2. Magnesium is involved in more than 600 reactions in the body.
3. Studies suggest that approximately 50% of U.S. adults get less than the recommended daily amount of magnesium.
Trending words
“Besmirch:” verb; (bih-SMERCH). Definition: To cause harm or damage to the purity, luster or beauty of something.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is 91. Former ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson is 88. Musician Flaco Jimenez is 83. Actor Tricia O’Neil is 77. Actor Mark Metcalf is 76. Rock singer-musician Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge) is 75. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 72. Movie director Jerry Zucker is 72. Singer Cheryl Lynn is 71. Actor Susan Richardson is 70. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine is 69. Singer Nina Hagen is 67. Country singer Jimmy Fortune (The Statler Brothers) is 67. Actor Elias Koteas 61. Actor-director Peter Berg is 60. Singer Mary Gauthier is 60. Actor Jeffrey Nordling is 60. Actor Alex Kingston is 59. Actor Wallace Langham is 57. Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., is 57. Actor John Barrowman is 55. Singer Lisa Loeb is 54. Neo-soul musician Al Gamble (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 53. Singer Pete Droge is 53. Actor Terrence Howard is 53. Rock musician Rami Jaffee is 53. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 51. Rock singer-musicians Benji and Joel Madden (Good Charlotte; The Madden Brothers) are 43. Actor David Anders is 41. Singer LeToya Luckett is 41. Actor Thora Birch is 40. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 39. Actor Rob Brown is 38. Actor Jodie Comer is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.