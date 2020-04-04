Today is Saturday, April 4, the 95th day of 2020. There are 271 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 4, 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., 39, was shot and killed while standing on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn.; his slaying was followed by a wave of rioting (Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Chicago were among cities particularly hard hit.) Suspected gunman James Earl Ray later pleaded guilty to assassinating King, then spent the rest of his life claiming he’d been the victim of a setup.
Also on this date:
In 1841, Presi-dent William Henry Harrison succumbed to pneumonia one month after his inaugural, becoming the first U.S. chief executive to die in office.
In 1933, the Navy airship USS Akron crashed in severe weather off the New Jersey coast, causing the loss of 73 lives.
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. forces liberated the Nazi concentration camp Ohrdruf in Germany. Hungary was liberated as Soviet forces cleared out remaining German troops.
Fun fact
The heaviest known hailstone weighed more than the equivalent of seven baseballs.
They eat what?!
Red ant chutney is a food in India. All the ants and eggs are crushed and dried, then ground with a mortar and pestle. Then tomatoes, coriander, garlic, ginger, chili, salt and a bit of sugar are added to create a smooth, orange paste.
Trending words
“Loon:” noun; (LOON). Definition: Lout, idler, a crazy person or a simpleton.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Recording executive Clive Davis is 88. Author Kitty Kelley is 78. Actor Craig T. Nelson is 76. Actor Walter Charles is 75. Actress Christine Lahti is 70. Country singer Steve Gatlin (The Gatlin Brothers) is 69. Actress Mary-Margaret Humes is 66. Writer-producer David E. Kelley is 64. Actress Constance Shulman is 62. Actor Phil Morris is 61. Actress Lorraine Toussaint is 60. Actor Hugo Weaving is 60. Rock musician Craig Adams (The Cult) is 58. Talk show host/comic Graham Norton is 57. Actor David Cross is 56. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 55. Actress Nancy McKeon is 54. Actor Barry Pepper is 50. Country singer Clay Davidson is 49. Rock singer Josh Todd (Buckcherry) is 49. Singer Jill Scott is 48. Rock musician Magnus Sveningsson (The Cardigans) is 48. Magician David Blaine is 47. Singer Kelly Price is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Andre Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 46. Country musician Josh McSwain (Parmalee) is 45. Actor James Roday is 44. Actress Natasha Lyonne is 41. Actor Eric Andre is 37. Actress Amanda Righetti is 37. Actress-singer Jamie Lynn Spears is 29. Actress Daniela Bobadilla is 27. Pop singer Austin Mahone is 24. Actress Aliyah Royale is 20.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.