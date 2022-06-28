Today is Tuesday, June 28, the 179th day of 2022. There are 186 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 28, 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed in France, ending the First World War.
Also on this date:
In 1838, Britain’s Queen Victoria was crowned in Westminster Abbey.
In 1863, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln appointed Maj. Gen. George G. Meade the new commander of the Army of the Potomac, following the resignation of Maj. Gen. Joseph Hooker.
In 1914, Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife, Sophie, were shot to death in Sarajevo by Serb nationalist Gavrilo Princip — an act that sparked World War I.
In 1939, Pan American Airways began regular trans-Atlantic air service with a flight that departed New York for Marseilles, France.
In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Alien Registration Act, also known as the Smith Act, which required adult foreigners residing in the U.S. to be registered and fingerprinted.
In 1950, North Korean forces captured Seoul, the capital of South Korea.
In 1978, the Supreme Court ordered the University of California-Davis Medical School to admit Allan Bakke, a white man who argued he’d been a victim of reverse racial discrimination.
Fun fact
Chickens make more than 200 distinct noises to communicate.
Riddle me this
Why is the moon like a dollar?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Ingenuous:” adjective; (in-JEN-yuh-wus). Definition: Someone who shows innocent or childlike simplicity and candidness.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Comedian-movie director Mel Brooks is 96. Actor Bruce Davison is 76. Actor Kathy Bates is 74. Actor Alice Krige is 68. Rock musician Saul Davies (James) is 57. Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 56. Actor John Cusack is 56. Actor Gil Bellows is 55. Actor-singer Danielle Brisebois is 53. Actor Tichina Arnold is 53. Actor Steve Burton is 52. Entrepreneur Elon Musk is 51. Actor Alessandro Nivola is 50. Actor Camille Guaty is 46. Rock musician Tim Nordwind (OK Go) is 46. Rock musician Mark Stoermer (The Killers) is 45. Country singer Big Vinny Hickerson (Trailer Choir) is 39. Country singer Kellie Pickler is 36. Jamaican Olympic track star Elaine Thompson-Herah is 30.