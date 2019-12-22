Today is Sunday, Dec. 22, the 356th day of 2019. There are nine days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 22, 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gays for the first time in history to serve openly in America’s military, repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.
Also on this date:
In 1808, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67, Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68, and Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major, Op. 58, had their world premieres in Vienna, Austria.
In 1894, French army officer Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason in a court-martial that triggered worldwide charges of anti-Semitism. (Dreyfus was eventually vindicated.)
In 1941, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrived in Washington for a wartime conference with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, U.S. Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe rejected a German demand for surrender, writing “Nuts!” in his official reply.
In 1968, Julie Nixon married David Eisenhower in a private ceremony in New York.
In 1984, New York City resident Bernhard Goetz shot and wounded four youths on a Manhattan subway, claiming they were about to rob him.
In 1991, the body of Marine Lt. Col. William R. Higgins, an American hostage slain by his terrorist captors, was recovered after it had been dumped along a highway in Lebanon.
Fun fact
Bees visit about 5 million flowers to make one average-size jar of honey.
That’s punny
In case you didn’t know, Yoda’s last name is Layheehoo.
Trending words
“Sodden:” adjective; (SAH-dun). Definition: Dull or expressionless, especially from continued indulgence in alcoholic beverages; torpid, sluggish, or heavy with or as if with moisture or water. Definition 2: Heavy or doughy because of imperfect cooking.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Hector Elizondo is 83. Country singer Red Steagall is 81. Former World Bank Group President Paul Wolfowitz is 76. Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is 75. Former ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer is 74. Rock singer-musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) is 71. Rock singer-musician Michael Bacon is 71. Baseball All-Star Steve Garvey is 71. Golfer Jan Stephenson is 68. Actress BernNadette Stanis is 66. Rapper Luther “Luke” Campbell is 59. Country singer-musician Chuck Mead is 59. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 57. Actress Lauralee Bell is 51. Country singer Lori McKenna is 51. Actress Dina Meyer is 51. Actress Heather Donahue is 46. Actor Chris Carmack is 39. Actor Harry Ford is 37. Actor Greg Finley is 35. Actor Logan Huffman is 30. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jordin Sparks is 30. Pop singer Meghan Trainor is 26.
