Today is Saturday, Feb. 20, the 51st day of 2021. There are 314 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 20, 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, upheld, 7-2, compulsory vaccination laws intended to protect the public’s health.
Also on this date:
In 1792, President George Washington signed an act creating the United States Post Office Department.
In 1933, Congress proposed the 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to repeal Prohibition.
In 1942, Lt. Edward “Butch” O’Hare became the U.S. Navy’s first flying ace of World War II by shooting down five Japanese bombers while defending the aircraft carrier USS Lexington in the South Pacific.
In 1962, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Project Mercury’s Friendship 7 spacecraft, which circled the globe three times in a flight lasting 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds before splashing down safely in the Atlantic Ocean 800 miles southeast of Bermuda.
In 1965, America’s Ranger 8 spacecraft crashed on the moon, as planned, after sending back thousands of pictures of the lunar surface.
Fun fact
In 2011, scientists discovered that African crested rats lace their fur with a deadly poison. The rats chew leaves and bark from the poison arrow tree and apply their now-toxic spit to their hair.
They eat what?!
Alligator tails are fried up and eaten as snacks in Florida.
Trending words
“Limn:” verb; (LIM). Definition: To draw or paint on a surface, to outline in clear sharp detail; delineate or describe.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Sidney Poitier is 94. Racing Hall of Famer Bobby Unser is 87. Racing Hall of Famer Roger Penske is 84. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 80. Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito is 79. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is 79. Actor Brenda Blethyn is 75. Actor Sandy Duncan is 75. Actor Peter Strauss is 74. Rock musician Billy Zoom (X) is 73. Actor John Voldstad is 70. Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is 67. Actor Anthony Head is 67. Actor James Wilby is 63. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is 58. Actor French Stewart is 57. Model Cindy Crawford is 55. Actor Andrew Shue is 54. Actor Lili Taylor is 54. Actor Andrea Savage is 48. Singer Brian Littrell is 46. Actor Lauren Ambrose is 43. Actor Jay Hernandez is 43. Actor Chelsea Peretti is 43. Country musician Coy Bowles is 42. Actor Michael Zegen is 42. Actor Majandra Delfino is 40. Actor Jocko Sims is 40. MLB All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander is 38. Comedian Trevor Noah is 37. Actor Jake Richardson is 36. Actor Daniella Pineda is 34. Actor Miles Teller is 34. Singer Rihanna is 33. Actor Jack Falahee is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.