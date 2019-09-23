Today is Monday, Sept. 23, the 266th day of 2019. There are 99 days left in the year. Today is the first day of autumn.
Today in history
On Sept. 23, 1806, the Lewis and Clark expedition returned to St. Louis more than two years after setting out for the Pacific Northwest.
Also on this date:
In 63 B.C., Caesar Augustus, the first Roman emperor, was born.
In 1780, British spy John Andre was captured along with papers revealing Benedict Arnold’s plot to surrender West Point to the British.
In 1846, Neptune was identified as a planet by German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle.
In 1926, Gene Tunney scored a ten-round decision over Jack Dempsey to win the world heavyweight boxing title in Philadelphia.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman announced there was evidence the Soviet Union had recently conducted a nuclear test explosion. (The test had been carried out on Aug. 29, 1949.)
In 1952, Sen. Richard M. Nixon, R-Calif., salvaged his vice-presidential nomination by appearing on television from Los Angeles to refute allegations of improper campaign fundraising in what became known as the “Checkers” speech.
Fun fact
The average cow has more than 40,000 jaw movements in a day.
These three tweets
1. Dad: “Listen to me son: don’t ever let anyone tell you what to do.”
Son: “Okay.”
Dad: [Slams fist.] “WHAT DID I JUST SAY?!”
@fro_vo
2. “Slow down, it’s not a race,” I tell my kids because I want that last piece of pizza.
@Darlainky
3. My kid just said “good nightmare” instead of “goodnight,” so no, I will not be sleeping this evening.
@daddydoubts
Trending words
“Issuable:” adjective; (is·su·able). Definition: Open to contest, debate or litigation.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Paul Petersen (TV: “The Donna Reed Show”) is 74. Rock star Bruce Springsteen is 70. Director/playwright George C. Wolfe is 65. Rock musician Leon Taylor (The Ventures) is 64. Actress Rosalind Chao is 62. Golfer Larry Mize is 61. Actor Jason Alexander is 60. Actor Chi McBride is 58. Actress LisaRaye is 53. Singer Ani DiFranco is 49. Actor Kip Pardue is 43. Actor Anthony Mackie is 41. Pop singer Erik-Michael Estrada (TV: “Making the Band”) is 40. Actress Cush Jumbo is 34. Actor Skylar Astin is 32.
